The Avon Park Noon Rotary Club takes a picture with Tom Turkey, AKA Chef Jacob Lyons.

 COURTESY PHOTO

AVON PARK — Every year, Hands for Homeless feeds thousands of people throughout the county on Thanksgiving and hundreds daily. They can only do this with the help of generous donations from individuals and civic groups such as the Avon Park Noon Rotary Club.

Representatives from the Rotary Club were surprised by Hands for Homeless’ Tom Turkey when he appeared at their recent meeting. He wanted to personally thank them for the gift of $3,000 to the Hands for Homeless to feed the homeless and those in need.

