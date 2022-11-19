AVON PARK — Every year, Hands for Homeless feeds thousands of people throughout the county on Thanksgiving and hundreds daily. They can only do this with the help of generous donations from individuals and civic groups such as the Avon Park Noon Rotary Club.
Representatives from the Rotary Club were surprised by Hands for Homeless’ Tom Turkey when he appeared at their recent meeting. He wanted to personally thank them for the gift of $3,000 to the Hands for Homeless to feed the homeless and those in need.
“We had a rare, but friendly visitor recently at our Wednesday Noon Rotary Club as our club chose to support Hands For Homeless by buying food for the 1,200 prepared Thanksgiving meals that will be handed out on Thanksgiving to families across the county and into southern Polk and Hardee counties,” Rotarian Jane Breylinger said. “Our visitor was none other than Chef Jacob Lyons. He will head up this busy week of preparation along with an army of volunteers for Hand for Homeless.”
Breylinger is also the Hands for Homeless executive director. She did not know exactly how long they have been serving the Thanksgiving dinner but knows it is nearly 20 years. It started with 180 meals the first year and has grown to the 1,200 meals they anticipate this year.
“Thanksgiving is about giving back,” Breylinger said. “It’s about being thankful for what we have. It’s also about helping others, if you look at its history. “
Breylinger explained why Hands for Homeless has continued the holiday meal for nigh on 20 years.
“It makes our Thanksgiving more solid in our hearts,” she said as a matter of fact. “It really brings the true meaning to action.”
Thankfully, no pun intended, many other volunteers feel that way as they tirelessly prepare hundreds of pounds of potatoes and stuffing. Some of the volunteers will be students from all over the county who participate in Sebring High School’s IB program.
The menu for Hands for Homeless includes turkey and all the sides cooked under the supervision of Chef Lyons.
“Rotary supports youth programs and other service projects in the area by hosting events such as our upcoming golf tournament on Dec. 3 at River Greens Golf Club and our Blueberry/Bluegrass Festival on April 22 of this year,” Breylinger said. “Our motto ‘Service Above Self’ is at the heart of thankfulness and gratitude. If you would like to enjoy a lunch and great fellowship, join us each Wednesday at noon in our Rotary Club House across from the Avon Park Post Office.”
If you are available to help with the meal preparation any morning the week of Thanksgiving, call Breylinger at 863-446-1715. To register for the golf tournament, call Chet Brojek at 863-712-3524.
Another way to help Hands for Homeless is through laughter, yes, laughter.