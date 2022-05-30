Handyman appeals battery, trespassing sentences

LAKE PLACID — Timothy Rollan Starr, the handyman who was sentenced to three years for shoving a Lake Placid man, is appealing his sentence.
According to his motion, which was filed with Florida’s Second District Court of Appeal April 4, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada failed to take into account his status as a disabled veteran when sentencing him on Feb. 8.
The motion reads: “Defendant was sentenced to 36 months in Florida State Prison on charge of domestic battery on a person 65 years or older, a third degree felony. Not brought to the court’s attention at the time, defendant is a disabled veteran.”
Brad Wilson, of Bradley & Wilson, PLLC, said a disabled veteran is not automatically entitled to a lesser sentence than someone else, but the court must conduct the sentence hearing in such a way whereby the defendant has an opportunity to present any applicable mitigation.
“Mitigating evidence must be given fair consideration by the court,” he said.
Jennifer Powell, Starr’s lawyer on the appeal, said there will be other mitigating factors introduced if and when the appeal is heard.
Powell also wants the three-judge appeal panel to review other actions by Circuit Court Peter Estrada, including jury selection, the Feb. 8 jury trial, denial of motions to acquit Starr during the trial, and verdict, judgment, and sentence at the one-day trial.
The appeal court is awaiting a transcript of the trial by June 30 before deciding whether to take the appeal.
Starr’s shove that injured the older man — a military officer who served in Vietnam — occurred during a 2019 dispute over a large staghorn fern in a Lake Placid yard. The victim and his wife, who lived next door to the yard in which Starr was working, said Starr had given them permission to remove a heavy stag fern from that yard.
The next day, when Starr saw the stag fern in their yard, he accused them of stealing it. When the older man walked away, Starr shoved him extremely hard between the shoulders.
The victim’s wife told the jury that the shove sent her husband, who has heart problems, to the hospital.
Starr has been writing letters to Estrada from his jail cell, complaining of gout and other health problems.
“I am so very frustrated beyond words,” he wrote.
The victim and his wife, however, told the jury that Starr, who police said had been drinking, had given them permission to take the decorative fern because Starr did not have the equipment to move it from the yard he was cleaning.
Starr told the jury that the victim had stolen the extremely heavy plant from the yard Starr had been hired to clear of brush, downed branches and other detritus after Hurricane Irma.
Starr faced two trials: On Feb. 8, the jury found him guilty of the battery charge, for which he was sentenced to three years. The next day, on Feb. 9, a second jury convicted him of trespass and criminal mischief in another case.
After the jury ruled, Estrada sentenced Starr to three months in jail for entering Ron’s Automotive in Sebring after hours and urinating on a side entrance. Starr also used his keys to scrape the window of the side door on the property.
Starr is also appealing Estrada’s decisions in that trial, including jury selection, the trial, denial of motions to acquit Starr during the trial, and the verdict, judgment, and sentence.
Starr is well-known to law enforcement.
In November 2015, Starr was caught standing at the foot of a ladder that was leaned against a neighbor’s house. When police arrived, Starr was still standing next to the ladder, which led to a young girl’s bedroom window. When questioned, he told police he’d chased off two men who were trying to climb the ladder. After more questioning, he admitted to being on the roof next to the girl’s window as she’d been changing her clothes. They arrested him and charged him with burglary, possession of burglary tools, and voyeurism. But prosecutors dropped the charges after the victim’s family requested they do so.
“The victims have indicated they are not in fear of the defendant and do not believe that he was ‘peeping”’ in the window or had any criminal intent. Based upon the victim’s input, charges will not be filed,” then-prosecutor Jerry Hill wrote in his “No Bill” order.