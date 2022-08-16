AVON PARK — An incident Friday at McDonald’s in Avon Park turned out to be the culmination of several incidents throughout the day of a person trying to get away from another.
According to arrest reports, 35-year-old Brandon Anthony Haney at one point blocked the other person’s vehicle in a parking spot at the fast food restaurant and hit the other person’s car right behind where the victim was sitting.
Haney now faces felony charges of aggravated stalking and property damage of $1,000 or more.
The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office reports that the victim has filed an injunction against Haney for previous stalking behavior, which allegedly was not served due to Haney being homeless, with no address to reach him.
Between 10-10:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, Haney allegedly followed the victim to several places around Avon Park, engaging in arguments and threatening the victim, who reports said told him to stop following them multiple times and who kept driving away from him.
Reports state that the victim, whose name and identifying information was redacted, had others in the vehicle. Those names were also redacted.
At one point, the chase reached McDonald’s on U.S. 27 in Avon Park, where Haney allegedly blocked the victim into a parking space with his car. The victim, reports said, was afraid for personal safety, especially that Haney might hit their car with his.
The victim told him to leave, but reports said he allegedly kept yelling obscenities and threatened to kill the victim.
Reports indicate that the victim, at one point, retrieved a pipe from their vehicle and struck Haney’s windshield with it. The victim then retreated back to their vehicle, dropping the pipe in the process.
Haney, reports said, picked up the pipe and hit the roof of the victim’s car with it. Reports said he then got into his car, circled the building and then hit the victim’s car with his.
Estimated damage to the victim’s vehicle was $1,000, reports said.