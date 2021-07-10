Don and I moved into our current home in December of 1997. Recently, we had the joy of paying off the mortgage, finally owning the house free and clear.
Those who have now or ever had a mortgage know what a great feeling that is. It’s a big debt and took a long time to pay off. It’s nice to know the house is ours, and we won’t miss the house payment at all.
Don and I have always been good at keeping up with the payments. Sure, it was a big bite out of our budget. But one we chose to put on ourselves. And because we were raised to be responsible adults, we did what we needed to do.
The same cannot be said for one Guramrit Hanspal, age 52, who has lived in an East Meadow home in New York since 1998, and only made one mortgage payment.
I am not kidding. According to www.foxnews.com, this guy apparently made his first mortgage payment to the now defunct Washington Mutual for the house (that he “paid” $290,000 for) and decided it was good enough. He has not paid a dime since then.
Of course, after two years of non-payment, the bank foreclosed on him. Hanspal filed for bankruptcy in 2001, the first of seven times doing so, probably because in that situation federal rules protect debtors, so they’re not kicked onto the street.
He has also filed suits in state courts and used all kinds of methods to extend the eviction process. His latest move? In a hearing this week, his attorney asked for a delay because his co-counsel had only been hired the day before. Despite grumpiness from Diamond Ridge, a real estate company that acquired the house and the situation, the judge granted the delay. According to the Diamond Ridge people quoted in the article, this is not the first time Hanspal’s lawyers used this excuse.
Another article, this one on www.au.news.yahoo.com, says Diamond Ridge has offered Hanspal $20,000 to leave. He’s refused. And apparently, he’s not the only one living at the house, others are also using legal dodging to stay put.
The whole pandemic hasn’t helped matters. There have been eviction moratoriums around the country. In a conversation with a New York Post reporter, Hanspal’s lawyer blamed the moratorium in New York for the situation. When the reporter reminded the attorney that the situation had been going on for over 20 years, the attorney hung up.
Hanspal was ordered to vacate the place by the Nassau County Sheriff’s department in 2010. He ignored the order, and as I type this remains in the home, with his buddies.
Hanspal has not spoken for himself that I can discover in my searches. I wish he did – I am intensely curious as to what he could possibly be thinking. Does he believe he can game the system forever? Was this his plan all along, or did he fall onto hard times? How can he afford lawyers, as many as 40 over the past 20 or so years, and not a mortgage payment?
It’s a mystery and I’m glad most people are not like Hanspal, who is in my opinion not very trustworthy or responsible. I hope his time runs out and he gets the boot – not that I want to see anyone homeless, but if ever someone deserved eviction, he does.
By the way, Diamond Ridge has put the house up for sale for $399,000, wanting cash only. Given the situation, I wish them luck in selling the thing. They’re going to need it.