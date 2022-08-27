SEBRING — Porter Hankerson remembers the 4 a.m. phone call that changed everything. It was Oct. 9, 2016, and his wife was peacefully asleep next to him.
“The police told me my son was shot,” said Porter, the father of 23-year-old Aaron Hankerson, who died in the parking lot outside the former Shooter’s Bar in Sebring two hours earlier. “You think of one bullet, but they had shot him 14 times. From his leg to his head.”
The previous month had been a mix of joy and sadness for the Sebring family. Aaron had given Porter a granddaughter, Tiana Hankerson, a loving addition to his family, but Porter’s father passed away a few weeks before Aaron’s death.
Porter Hankerson spoke of his son’s life Tuesday during a short break in the trial of Daryl Cason, the man prosecutors say killed his son. Cason, 34, is charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and tampering with evidence.
He faces life in prison if the jury convicts him when they begin deliberating his fate early next week.
Meanwhile, Porter remembers a young boy with a nice smile, a good disposition.
“He was a good boy,” Porter said. “He loved playing football; he was a wide receiver for Sebring High School. He had gone fishing with me, and when I looked over at him, he was looking at his phone,” he added with a laugh. “I told him to fish and put his phone up.”
Aaron’s grandparents, his mother, his Aunt Maryann, all loved the young man and felt his loss powerfully, his aunt said.
“He meant the world to me; he was a good boy,” Maryann Hankerson said. “I was his favorite auntie; I helped raise him. I took him to church. He always had a smile on his face; we all definitely miss him.”
His Uncle Carlos is attending the trial with the rest of the family this week.
“I knew Aaron from a little boy; he loved to play basketball and play football,” his uncle said. “He liked riding his bicycle, and just loved breakfast. He was a good little boy.”
Though the crime occurred more than five years ago, Porter and his family are satisfied with the pace of justice. Freddie Washington, the man who accompanied Cason from Clewiston to Sebring that night, was convicted in Aaron’s killing and is serving two life sentences. There were two attempts to assemble a jury to try Cason in the past year or so, but COVID-19 hampered the effort. Then, on Monday, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada, prosecutor John Kromholz and defense lawyer Yohance McCoy put a jury of 12 together to give the Hankersons their day in court ... again.
“We are definitely satisfied with the court,” Porter told the Highlands News-Sun. “So many families don’t get closure, but this will bring closure for us.”
His sister Maryann agrees, but looks to a higher judge. “You know God has it,” she said. “He’s the one who handles the punishment.”