Hankerson Family looks for closure for son's murder

From left: Porter Hankerson, Maryann Hankerson, and Maryann’s husband, Carlos.

SEBRING — Porter Hankerson remembers the 4 a.m. phone call that changed everything. It was Oct. 9, 2016, and his wife was peacefully asleep next to him.

“The police told me my son was shot,” said Porter, the father of 23-year-old Aaron Hankerson, who died in the parking lot outside the former Shooter’s Bar in Sebring two hours earlier. “You think of one bullet, but they had shot him 14 times. From his leg to his head.”

