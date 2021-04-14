It’s almost time to sing Happy Birthday. You have to sing it twice while washing your hands (according to Dr. Fauci) to stop a pandemic, but we should sing a special chorus to celebrate our own Highlands County turning 100 on April 20, 2021 at exactly 1 p.m.
My wife and I like to go to estate, garage and yard sales. We find things we need and things we don’t need. We like to repair, refinish and repurpose the items we find. We also look for books about Florida and local history. A few weeks ago we stopped at a yard sale and I found an eight-page pamphlet that was titled “Evolution of Highlands County.” I paid the 50-cent asking price and took it home. The papers contained a history of the county and how it was formed from Desoto County in 1921. It was written by Park T. Devane for the Highlands County Golden Jubilee in 1971 to celebrate the county’s 50th birthday.
It tells how the county was divided from the old Desoto County, which covered an area of 3,790 square miles and was bigger than Connecticut and Rhode Island combined. The Florida House, after a yearlong debate and a sometimes-bitter campaign, unanimously voted to divide Old Desoto into five counties – Highlands, Hardee, Glades, Charlotte and Desoto. When the news reached our new county, the newspaper showed a cartoon of Uncle Sam talking to a baby waving an American flag. He said, “Smart little feller, who are you?” and the baby said, “I’m Highlands County, who are you?”
Mr. Devane wrote in more detail about what our county looked like and the events that led to the 1921 vote in the Florida House. His history covered the first settlers and cattlemen and the difficulties they faced. There were very few roads and the settlers found they could build roads using palmetto fans, which there was an endless supply of. The fans were laid in the sand ruts overlapping each other. Pine straw was also used when it was found nearby. Before 1921, the county seat for Desoto County was Arcadia. If you lived in Sebring and had business in the courts, it would take a day to get there, a day or two for the business and a day to get home.
He tells of a “ghost town” called Hicoria that was south of Lake Placid and State Road 70. In 1930, a lumber company built a sawmill there and soon the town grew to almost 1,000 residents. After a few years, the lumber company closed and the town slowly disappeared.
Venus was first shown on a government survey map as Fisheating Creek Community in 1870. There were three families living there. He writes that this little settlement was the very first permanent settlement within the present boundary of Highlands County. The early settlers were not really homesteaders as they were “squatting” on what was then Indian lands. Around 1900, congress declared this area open to homesteaders. The area quickly prospered and the Venus Post Office opened Aug. 10, 1900.
DeVane also wrote about the histories of Fort Basinger, Cornwell and Lorida. Captain John Pearce saw this area during the last Seminole Indian Wars and returned to homestead along the Kissimmee River in the 1870’s. Many other settlers came to the area along the river in the 1870s and ‘80s. Most were cattlemen and had large herds of cattle that ranged on the vast prairies. The article ended with a story about the steamboats that made regular runs from Kissimmee City to Lake Okeechobee. The steamboats stopped along the way to trade and sell goods to the settlers. This saved the settlers from hauling supplies over great distances by oxen and wagon.
There was another side to our history that I found while researching this story. There was a settlement of former enslaved people that were freed at a plantation between Plant City and Lakeland when the Civil War ended in 1865. Because of threats of white violence and people talking about starting slavery again, they left the Plant City area around 1870 and settled in an area south of State Road 66 about 10 miles north of Venus. That settlement disappeared a few years later. Why it disappeared was never determined. Some of them did show up in the 1880 census, back where they started near Plant City. Jason Byrne, a local writer, wrote more about this settlement. Until 1900, there were many Native Americans here as this was considered “Indian Lands.” But as the white population grew, the government opened up this area to homesteading. The Native Americans were forced to move further south.
In Highlands County, like our country, not all of our history was something to be proud of. I think all our history should be taught, learned from and remembered. We’ve come a long way since 1921.
Robert Fromhartz is a resident of Sebring.