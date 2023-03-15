SEBRING — Race Week is upon us and there is no better evidence of this than fans in RVs, tents and converted buses camping out before the gates open at Sebring International Raceway. Each year, scores of fans park their campers in a field to get in line early to vie for the best spots to tailgate and live in during the 71st Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring. The gates opened Tuesday.
Campers claim their favorite spots each year. Whether it’s a certain turn or some other landmark, you can find them there year after year. Many people take their vacations so they can camp out before and during the races.
Generations of fans often arrive together. Camping at SIR, for race fans, is a right of passage. Many people were brought by their families in the early days of the races and have been bringing their own children and now grandchildren to share in the diesel-fueled experience.
Strong bonds have been formed by campers over the years. Many people have been camping next to each other for decades. Some have formed clubs with quirky names that have stuck over the years. A couple of those clubs are the Party Barge and Tether Dome, because they play tetherball.
Alan Ebersole from Spring Hill has been coming to the races for about 44 years. His friend and camping neighbor, Jimmy Meier from Lutz, has been coming since the 1980s. Bruce Sallet from Tampa has been camping and a race spectator for 45 years.
“We come for the relaxation,” Meier said. “It’s doing what you want. It’s freedom, as long as you’re not hurting anybody.”
Meier said the fans spend their money locally through shopping and eating.
“The fans are dedicated to the races and the city,” Meirer said.
Sallet, whose first trip to SIR was in 1978, brought Dawn Weston from Missouri, who has never been to the 12 Hours. These campers see each other once a year when they get together for the races. Ebersole said it’s like a family reunion.
A few RVs to the right is Jim Nolen, Nicholas Jackson and Victor Arben hanging out under the shade and kicked back in Adirondack chairs. Arben and Nolen are “old timers” and have been attending the races for more than four decades. Jackson is considered a newbie as this is just his second year.
“I came last year and I will never miss another race,” Jackson said.
These guys camped out a couple of weeks in advance to ensure they get a good spot when they were allowed into the gates. On Tuesday they headed to Turn 10, where they have camped since 1972. They are all looking forward to the time without spouses, the live music and speed.
“Everything you need is right here,” Arben said.
Another camper from Merritt Island has been attending the 12 Hours since 1971. He comes for the races and the “heritage,”” not the party. His perfect spot is at Turn 9.
“There’s a uniqueness to this race that you don’t get anywhere else,” he said.
He has seen many positive changes at SIR since the early days and credits General Manager Wayne Estes. He is thankful Estes allows them to camp at SIR because “he doesn’t have to.”