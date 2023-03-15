SEBRING — Race Week is upon us and there is no better evidence of this than fans in RVs, tents and converted buses camping out before the gates open at Sebring International Raceway. Each year, scores of fans park their campers in a field to get in line early to vie for the best spots to tailgate and live in during the 71st Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring. The gates opened Tuesday.

Campers claim their favorite spots each year. Whether it’s a certain turn or some other landmark, you can find them there year after year. Many people take their vacations so they can camp out before and during the races.

