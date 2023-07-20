It has been just over a quarter of a century ago that this day was an incredibly special one for me. It started exceedingly early in the morning and while I had spent more than nine months preparing, the particulars of the whole event took all of us by surprise. The doctor commented afterwards how no one expects to have an emergency cesarean birth, but we were blessed to both come through fine. Just like that, all the waiting was over, and life truly began.

Prior to pregnancy when I shared my angst and uncertainty of how to know when I’d really be ready to become a parent, a dear wise friend told me how you are never ready, you just figure things out as you go. This advice was direct and correct. As a planner and preparer, I did my best to cover all the bases just the same. Parenthood, however, is an ever-evolving journey with twists and turns taking one completely by surprise. Curve balls came and while that forward thinking was helpful, adapting to challenges became the normal routine.

