It has been just over a quarter of a century ago that this day was an incredibly special one for me. It started exceedingly early in the morning and while I had spent more than nine months preparing, the particulars of the whole event took all of us by surprise. The doctor commented afterwards how no one expects to have an emergency cesarean birth, but we were blessed to both come through fine. Just like that, all the waiting was over, and life truly began.
Prior to pregnancy when I shared my angst and uncertainty of how to know when I’d really be ready to become a parent, a dear wise friend told me how you are never ready, you just figure things out as you go. This advice was direct and correct. As a planner and preparer, I did my best to cover all the bases just the same. Parenthood, however, is an ever-evolving journey with twists and turns taking one completely by surprise. Curve balls came and while that forward thinking was helpful, adapting to challenges became the normal routine.
The delight of life via a child is such a precious gift. The wonder and joy brought by the presence of youth makes every day celebratory. The smallest flower, the movement of a bug or the taste of new food makes the flow of ordinary things fun. Even though those early days involve extensive sleep deprivation, the memories built with each new accomplishment more than make up for the lack of rest.
Through all the seasons of child rearing there are so many incredible moments. From those first attempts at crawling to teetering steps quickly leading to a giggling toddler dashing about, I can still hear the laughter. Honestly, there may be no sound more joyful than the free open glee of children. My gal used to giggle so much she’d get hiccups. When I recall those memories, I laugh even now remembering the silliness and sheer delight of those times. How quickly they move into the school years.
From meeting teachers to field trips and recitals, open houses and sports, those educational years go by like quicksilver. Gone are those languid days of sleepy toddlers napping in the warm afternoons. It becomes homework and activities, church groups and travel. So many new things, making friends, growing by leaps and bounds. It seemed it was all I could do to keep up most of those years. Between working full time and parenting, that season is a blur dotted with vivid moments.
Then college begins and mothers fret over all the things as our birds try out their wings and prepare to fly solo. Pride swells like a wave and crashes over us repeatedly whether our children pursue higher education or land a fantastic job. There are marriages and eventually grandchildren who quickly garner hearts as the cycle continues anew. It really does seem that life speeds up as one ages.
For today though, I’ll just enjoy turning over memories of that one very special day quite some time ago when I first saw my girl. I’ll hold those sensations of her small person tucked up against me and wonder over all of it in my mind. The day of birth is truly a happy day indeed.