SEBRING —The Heartland Association of Realtors encourages the 66,317 registered Highlands County voters to cast their vote on election day, Nov. 3, 2020. Early voting began in Highlands County on Oct. 22, 2020 and per the Highlands County Supervisor of Elections, there has been a 33.66% voter turnout.
The Heartland Association of Realtors supports Candidate Kevin Roberts for County Commission District 1 and Candidate Scott Kirouac for County Commission District 3. In the race for Florida House of Representatives, District 55, Candidate Kaylee Tuck has the support of the Heartland Realtors. We appreciate all the candidates that gave us an opportunity to learn more about their political philosophy, and for helping us to understand how they plan to approach the pressing issues that face our county.
The Heartland Association of Realtors Government Affairs Committee and the Board of Directors also reviewed the amendments that are on the ballot and are in support of Amendments 4, 5 and 6 and are opposed to Amendment 2. They have not taken a position of support or against Amendment 1. Florida Realtors compiled a resource that has the summaries of the amendments as well as what a Yes or No vote would mean. This resource can be viewed by visiting https://floridarealtorsvote.com.
On the Nov. 3rd ballot is a County Referendum for Economic Development Incentive Ad Valorem Tax Exemption for New Businesses and Expansion of Existing Businesses that also has full support of the Heartland Realtors.