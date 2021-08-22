With a loud reverberating laughter, I heard the bird long before it came into view. Swooping in with the typical undulating flight of a woodpecker, it deftly swept upward to land effortlessly on the pine trunk. As small bits of bark flaked off into the air, it crept, lineman-like, up the tree until it found a rotted limb. Knocking in a rhythmic fashion, it would pause and cock its head as though inspecting its work further. Soon its long, strong bill made contact and tugged until the beetle larvae was free to gobble down.
Reaching up to 17 inches in size, this large, impressive woodpecker is impossible to miss, but often difficult to observe. Shy in nature, any close contact usually results in an abrupt flutter of starkly marked black and white wings as the bird departs. The largest of our woodpeckers, it was surpassed in stature only by the presumed extinct ivory-billed.
Most well known by its red cap or head crest, this fluffy, erect grouping of feathers resembles a crimson mohawk, gelled and standing at attention. Males will also have a red facial stripe while females sport solid black lines. An overall jet black above, those clean, white underwing feathers are only seen while flying or at the very edges of the folded wings.
This large woodpecker easily uses its chisel-bill to excavate squarish, oblong holes in trees to uncover carpenter ants or the grubs of beetles living just under the bark. If you’re fortunate enough to observe them in their feeding activity, you will see them knocking with their long, strong bill in a slow methodical fashion followed by an erratic lapping up of fleeing ants. Their long tongue is barbed, allowing capture of squirming invertebrates which might otherwise attempt to worm away.
Creation of their large nesting cavity can take three to six weeks with both birds working on the oval-shaped excavation. Large enough for the bird to enter and turn around, as they dig out the wood, chips will fly from their efforts. Like observing a small lumberjack with a chainsaw, they will use their stiff tail feathers as bracing and their long, clawed toes to safely “lock” into the tree. Once completed, their eggs are laid in the bare space with only remnant chips as nesting material.
From their laughter-like calls to their loud, continuous drumming, these birds are noticeable even if you don’t visually see them. Preferring mature forests, they need the presence of large, dying trees for food and shelter as do many other woodland creatures.