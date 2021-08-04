LAKE PLACID — Like most of us, Allie Woods, 31, wanted to change her life by losing weight and getting in shape.
“Initially I just wanted to lose weight, to feel better about myself, but my trainer is a good motivator,” said Woods, the mother of a 13-year-old and a 10-year-old.
Now she’s training to win her professional card in the International Federation of Body Builders (IFBB) next year. In May, Woods won first place and third place in her competition at the 2021 National Physique Committee (NPC) Florida Grand Prix in May, her first meet.
That’s a big change for the woman who was more than 60 pounds overweight when she started weight and cardio training in April 2019.
But don’t picture a massive bodybuilder physique on Woods’ frame. The muscles are toned, symmetrical, conditioned, and she’ll be judged on posing and stage presentation when she competes for her card, her Lake Placid trainer, Tom Fragale, says.
Under the direction of Fragale, of Lake Placid, she changed her diet and began working out until she got into the groove and trained six days a week.
“I was addicted to sugar, candy bars, fried food, so I cleaned my diet up and adopted portion control to stay on track,” Woods said. “I haven’t given it all up, but I eat a lot less of it.”
She also undertook cardio, weight, and abdominal training six days a week for two to three hours each day.
“Now she’s one of my trainers after a 70-pound transformation,” boasts Fragale, owner of The Wolves Den in downtown Lake Placid. “This is what we do.”
Woods is not the only mom to get her fitness on. Ashley Roth, 33, also a mother of two children (a 10-year-old and a 13-year-old), has lived in Lake Placid since 1998.
{p dir=”ltr”}”I also train six days a week, for three hours a day,” Roth said. She’s competing for her professional IFBB card at the Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend in Orlando on Oct. 5.
“At Mr. Olympia in Orlando all these amateur athletes compete against each other to get their pro cards to get into the IFBB,” Fragale said. “It’s a very hard stage to get on, let alone to do well on that stage.”
Like Woods, Roth also brought home a first place from the NPC Florida Grand Prix in May, one of her first competitions, too.
“I just love the fitness side of it,” Roth said. “I wanted to get onstage just one time so I could say I did it. When I got on stage, I got three first places.”
A check of the official results at NPC.com, show that Roth took First Place Wellness, Class C; First place, Wellness, Novice; and First Place, Wellness, True Novice.
Fragale wants everyone to know, however, that The Wolves Den does not focus on competitors. He keeps his membership low so he can work individually with everyday people who want to lose weight or get in shape.
But he is proud of his protegees, who have found new lives even as they sought to perfect their physiques.
“I guarantee she had never thought in her life she would be on stage competing,” Fragale, himself a body builder, said of Ashley. “Things like this can happen when people realize that if they work hard, if they put all the parts together, things like this can happen.”