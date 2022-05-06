HARDEE COUNTY — A crash in Hardee County resulted in critical injuries for a 1-year-old baby from Lake Placid and a 20-year-old man from Zolfo Springs Wednesday afternoon.
The Florida Highway Patrol press release states the incident took place on State Road 62 west of Kelsey Road about 1:46 p.m. FHP shows the young man and the 1-year-old passenger were traveling in the eastbound lane and went into a ditch. The SUV became airborne and hit a tree.
After hitting the tree, the SUV rotated and would stop on SR 62 on the south shoulder. The driver and the passenger were both transported to an “area” hospital for treatment of their critical injuries.
The report states the driver was not wearing a seat belt but the baby was restrained. The report stated the next of kin had been notified.