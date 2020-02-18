SEBRING — Anyone expecting to see development of Harder Hall in the next few months will have a longer wait.
The company that had begun selling bonds for the project not only had been unable to raise funding in a saturated bond market, the addition of a Florida-based partner means the company will now have to go back through the process of issuing bonds, according to Highlands County Economic Development officials.
Meghan DiGiacomo, executive manager of Business and Economic Development for the county, said when American Investor Immigration Funds LLC brought in Zon Living Concepts, a Florida-based developer and operator of senior living facilities, it had to amend the bond application.
Although there’s no requirement for AII Funds to pay a new $1,000 fee, they do need to go through the process of getting approval again from the Industrial Development Authority and then the Highlands County Board of County Commission.
The plan is to have the amended application ready in time for the IDA meeting on March 11, DiGiacomo said.
On June 5, 2018, the County Commission approved a request to issue bonds to raise construction capital for the project. It had the IDA serve as a conduit for the bonds, but IDA would not actually hold or manage them.
It’s a typical arrangement with Tax Equity Fiscal Responsibility Act (TEFRA) bond issues, DiGiacomo said. The bonds have to have a government entity as a conduit, but that entity doesn’t have any financial obligation or commitment to the bonds.
As presented and approved more than 18 months ago, the issuance would not exceed $45 million, in increments of $25,000.
Commissioner Ron Handley was the lone dissent for the bond issuance. He wanted more assurance that the project would come to fruition — that renovation would be complete and the building would go back on the tax rolls.
AII Funds had planned to form a partnership with another company in the state of Florida that had renovated vintage hotels and operated them as assisted living facilities. That has been the plan for the 1920s-era local landmark that has sat vacant for decades.
The plan was to start construction in November 2018, as stated in September 2018 by Paul Ruby, vice president of South Florida Senior Living. Those plans got moved back to December 2018 and then the spring months of 2019, and then got delayed again last summer.
DiGiacomo said what hampered the bond issue at the time they were offered was that the market was busy and flooded with similar offerings.