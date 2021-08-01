This home is located at 621 Dozier Ave. in Sebring. The home is priced at $296,500 and is listed with Jeanny Campbell of RE/MAX Realty Plus of Sebring.
Cozy, roomy and calling out for a family to enjoy all the space of this three-bedroom, two-bath, two-car garage, split plan home with just over 1,900 living square feet and a very nice, large pool. Located in the popular area of Harder Hall, you’ll be just minutes away from the Sebring Municipal Golf Course and centrally located from major shopping and restaurants.
Pulling into the driveway you’ll notice the blooming mango tree to the left and as you walk towards the front door there’s a nice open patio area that’s great for showcasing your green thumb with a garden.
Stepping into the house, right away you’ll appreciate how spacious the living and dining room are, with cathedral ceilings and sliding doors from the living room that open to the covered porch and pool area. Family dinners will be an ease, the dining room has plenty of room for a large farmhouse dining table, a hutch and even for the buffet. Bright, spacious, eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinets, room for a large dining table and hutch plus sliding doors with access to the pool area.
Large master bedroom with a walk-in and pantry closet, en-suite with tub, large vanity and shower. Sliding doors in the master bedroom also lead to the porch/pool area. Conveniently located between the kitchen and the garage is the laundry room with a laundry tub and cabinets plus washer and dryer are included.
Hanging out in the porch and pool area will be a family favorite, ready for those barbecue cookouts and with a nice, sparkling blue pool to cool off in the summer. You can store your lawn equipment in the shed and also enjoy fresh fruit from the papaya, mango, grapefruit and avocado trees. Other great features include city water and sewer, well irrigation and a 2014 roof. You’ll also have some privacy with no neighbors on one side or the rear.
Ready for its new owners, this home won’t last long, come take a look today!
For more information or to schedule a tour of this property, call Jeanny Campbell at Re/Max Realty Plus, 863-985-0077.
MLS#281592