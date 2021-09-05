SEBRING — For the 16th year in a row, Sebring’s Harder Hall Resort Club has been honored with the prestigious designation as a RCI Silver Crown Resort despite hospitality industry challenges due to COVID-19.
RCI remains the leader in vacation exchange, offering the world’s largest vacation exchange network and providing unrivaled products and services to enhance the vacation ownership experience. Resorts that have achieved excellence in providing outstanding vacation experiences for RCI subscribing members receive the RCI Silver Crown Resort award. This award designates top-rated resorts that have met or exceeded specific standards in the areas of unit housekeeping, unit maintenance, resort maintenance, hospitality and check-in/check-out procedures.
“We’re thrilled to once again be recognized for our outstanding guest satisfaction,” said Gayle Lanfair, resort manager. “For 16 years, Harder Hall Resort Club and our wonderful staff have been welcoming guests to the Sebring area with a long-standing commitment to ensure their stay is an excellent vacation experience.”
Overlooking Little Lake Jackson in beautiful Sebring, Harder Hall Resort Club is home to 28 fully equipped, lakefront villas. The Club offers both rentals and vacation ownership, which provides unparalleled flexibility and the opportunity for affordable worldwide travel through timeshare exchange. Through the international timeshare exchange networks, owners can trade their timeshare interval for vacation time at thousands of comparable resorts around the world. For more information, visit HarderHall.com or @HarderHallResortClub on Facebook.