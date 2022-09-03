SEBRING — Harder Hall, which has sat vacant through 10 owners over the last 36 years — including the City of Sebring for 10 years — sold this week to developers.

The Blackmon Family of St. Petersburg, known for historic property restoration, reportedly want to restore Harder Hall as a waterfront resort, according to a source close to the sale. That was the hotel’s original purpose when it first opened in 1928.

Recommended for you