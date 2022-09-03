SEBRING — Harder Hall, which has sat vacant through 10 owners over the last 36 years — including the City of Sebring for 10 years — sold this week to developers.
The Blackmon Family of St. Petersburg, known for historic property restoration, reportedly want to restore Harder Hall as a waterfront resort, according to a source close to the sale. That was the hotel’s original purpose when it first opened in 1928.
The family paid $4 million to acquire the 1920s hotel, based on the warranty deed filed with county officials.
Doc stamps on the deed amounted to $28,000, which according to the Highlands County Clerk of Courts Recording Office, equal 70 cents on each $100 of sale price. Officials there and with the Highlands County Property Appraiser’s Office confirmed the $4 million sale price.
The property is currently valued at $2.28 million by the Property Appraiser’s Office. The building is valued at just under $1.32 million, and the land at the 12.28-acre property at 3141 Golfview Road is valued at $921,000.
The Blackmon Family, for now, has declined to comment directly. Mark Gose of Bayless Realty Inc. in Sebring said they want to get started with construction first.
He started working on the deal in June, Gose said, and it closed on Wednesday.
“We’ve been busting our tails to make this close,” Gose said.
The family has had work done around the property to shore up fencing, remove trees from the fence line and reinstall “no trespassing” signs, Gose said. They have also asked the Sebring Police Department to be on the lookout for trespassers or vandals.
Gose said the building, from the foundation to the tower, is poured concrete. The roof, which has seen damage over the years, is wood-framed with terracotta tile shingles. The “Roaring ‘20s” building has been out of use since 1986.
The Blackmon Family, Gose said, has restored other buildings in Florida from the same era.
“They’ve been doing this their whole career,” Gose said, stating the family has ties to the Sebring area going back to the 1960s, and they want to return Harder Hall to its former grandeur.
Tampa Bay Times reported last fall that Robert Blackmon, who was on the St. Petersburg city council at the time, worked with others to save the Science Center of Pinellas County from demolition with a $500,000 allocation to “retool the building into a modernized science and technology learning center.”
BayNews9 reported that Blackmon worked with Democratic state Sen. Darryl Rouson, who then teamed up with Pinellas-based Republican state Rep. Linda Chaney to sponsor the funding request that got approval from the Florida Legislature and governor.
Harder Hall has also had its moments. Last year, despite raising $4 million toward the $29 million conversion costs, American Investor Immigration Funds LLC reported that a saturated bond market had delayed their timeline to renovate the building into an assisted living facility, to be run by Zon Living Concepts.
As recently as this past April, plans would have called for demolition to make way for a “replacement building.”