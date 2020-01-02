SEBRING — Some of the top amateur women golfers around will be converging on Sebring, as the 65th Harder Hall Women’s Invitational starts today and will run through Sunday.
There were 45 players who were confirmed for the Championship flight, including Florida native and LSU golfer Latanna Stone, previous champion Meghan Stasi and many other talented players, who will enjoy what is expected to be warm, cloudy conditions for the first two days of the event before the possibility of some rain on Saturday.
The “Forever 49” division is back for another year and had 21 confirmed entries. The division is for senior players with a handicap of 16.4 and under, while the Ben Roman division had 18 confirmed entries.
Some of the past champions of this prestigious tournament include Stacy Lewis, Brittany Lincicome, Morgan Pressel, Charley Hull, Nelly Korda and Jessica Porvasnik.
The field will be hard-pressed to match the excitement of last year’s tournament, which was won by Emilia Migliaccio on the third playoff hole. Elin Tynan won the Ben Roman division and Kathy Glennon won the “Forever 49” division.
The public is welcome to come out and watch some excellent golf and there is no admission fee.