Russia Ukraine Kyiv Clings On

People stand in line to fill containers with water from public water pumps in Kyiv, Ukraine, Oct. 31. The hard realities of Ukraine’s capital are that a once comfortably livable city of 3 million people is now becoming a tough place to live.

 SAM MEDNICK/AP FILE PHOTO

KYIV, Ukraine — The play finishes. The actors take their bows. Then they let loose with wartime patriotic zeal. “Glory to Ukraine!” they shout. “Glory to the heroes!” the audience yells back, leaping to its feet.

The actors aren’t done. More yells follow, X-rated ones, cursing all things Russian and vowing that Ukraine will survive. More cheers, more applause.

