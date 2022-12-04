DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – If good things indeed come to those who wait, Ryan Hardwick is in for quite the experience at the 24 Hours of Le Mans next June.

Hardwick was recently confirmed to drive a Proton Competition Porsche 911 RSR in the famous French endurance race in 2023, the result of earning an invitation as winner of the Bob Akin Award that goes to the top-finishing Bronze-rated driver in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GT Daytona (GTD) class this season. Hardwick and his co-drivers to be named will compete in the GTE Am class at Circuit de la Sarthe for the historic 100th anniversary of the first race.

