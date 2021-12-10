AVON PARK — The Avon Park Red Devils Boys basketball team is going through a rough patch to start the season after their third straight loss, this time to the Class 6A Harmony Longhorns on Tuesday night in a 65-29 decision.
The Devils, who lost their first two games by four points to Brandon and one point to Mulberry, played well on defense on Tuesday against a team that had superior height advantage. Offensively, the Red Devils were able to make penetration and get open outside shots, but it was one of those nights that nothing dropped.
“We rushed too many shots,” said Avon Park Head Coach Garland Gillette Jr. “I kept telling them we don’t have the height, work inside and get the fouls, but instead we kept taking the long shot instead of taking the short shot or picking up fouls.”
Gillette also noted that they were just three games into the season and there was plenty of time to work on those issues.
The Red Devils found themselves in a 10-point 12-2 deficit in the first quarter before William Maloy sunk two baskets in the final minute to cut the Longhorns lead to six at 12-6 to end the first quarter.
The scoring woes continued in the second quarter for the Red Devils as Harmony started the second with and 8-1 run before Malloy scored Avon Park’s first basket with 3:32 left in the half to make the score 20-9. The Longhorns finished off the second quarter with an 11-2 run as they held a 31-11 commanding lead over the Red Devils.
Avon Park came out playing well in the third quarter, still playing a solid defense in which they gave up only 13 points, the Red Devils kept pace with 12 as Mallory added six and Ja’marion Davis hit a baseline jumper from behind the line to account for three of his five points as the Red Devils trailed after three quarters 44-23.
Though the Red Devils continued to play with a lot of energy, that made one anticipate that a one big run or a couple short ones could get the Red Devils back in the game, it did not materialize as such as Avon Park went two for six at the free throw line and Connor Lambert made the only basket as they were outscored by Harmony 21-6 in the fourth quarter and lost with a final score of 65-29.
Harmony had 10 players score with Miquel Tirado leading the Longhorns with 11, while Rafeal Balines and Anthony White each scored 10.
Malloy led the Red Devils with a game-high 12 points.
Avon Park played East Ridge at home Thursday and will host a rare Saturday afternoon game at 2:30 p.m. against IMGAB. Avon Park keeps up its busy schedule by hosting Lake Placid on Monday and Fort Meade on Tuesday.