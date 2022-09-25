Harold “Hal” Worden III
Harold “Hal” Chester Worden, III, age 66, passed away Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. He was born Dec. 6, 1955 in Avon Park, Florida to Harold “Bud” and Mary Lucille Worden.
Hal was an Avon Park High School graduate class of 1974 and worked at Big T Tire until beginning his career in real estate in 1985, joining his father at Worden Realty. He enjoyed NASCAR, attending many races at Daytona, spending time at the beach and with his family and friends, and was a member of First Baptist Church Avon Park.
He is survived by his father, Bud Worden of Avon Park, Florida; daughter, Lindsey Reinhart (Jeff) of Sebring, Florida; loving companion, Cindy Noel of Sebring, Florida; brother, Gary Worden (Tracy) of Avon Park, Florida; grandson, Hunter Reinhart of Sebring, Florida; nephew, Grant Worden (Ashley) of Avon Park, Florida; and niece, Danielle Worden of Avon Park, Florida. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Lucille Worden, and brother, Frank Worden.
A funeral service will be held Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Avon Park with family receiving friends beginning at 10 a.m.
Arrangements entrusted to: Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at: www.stephensonnelsonfh.com
