LAKE PLACID — Harriet Porter had to relinquish something very dear to her when her husband Bob died six years ago.
The two had been inseparable since they met 68 years ago outside Philadelphia. She was 17 and he was 20 and they had a real spark, which grew into love. Bob was a new pharmacy school graduate.
“We were married on a Saturday, and he had baccalaureate services Sunday,” remembered Harriet. “He was my soulmate, we did absolutely everything together.”
Newcomers to Lake Placid may not know Bob and Harriet Porter, but the town’s residents embrace them for their foresight in convincing the town to put up its first mural, “Tea at Southwinds” in 1992. The couple had discovered how historic murals can revive a dying town when they visited Chemainus, British Columbia. The rest is history: More than 10,000 people come to Lake Placid to tour the murals that grace 50 buildings and structures around town. The Town Council, the local chamber of commerce and business owners credit those murals for creating the town’s tourism economy.
Impact on town positive“I think that number is somewhat low, because the chamber, which counts the people visiting the murals, is open six days a week during peak season, but they’re not open on weekends,” she said kindly. “A lot more people come on weekends and after the chamber closes in the evening to look at the murals.”
Harriet agreed to an interview in her home office, which overlooks her backyard and one of the area lakes. A pleasantly plump Siamese-mix cat slumbers in a living room chair. The cat is nearly deaf, which works, because a robotic vacuum cleaner running patterns in the same room can’t disturb it.
At its regular May meeting, Lake Placid Mayor John Holbrook honored Bob and Harriet, 85, for their life’s work with the murals and the Mural Society. She and Bob created the society, wrote the bylaws for it, and nurtured it for 29 years.
Noting Harriet’s founding of the Lake Placid Caladium Arts and Crafts Cooperative on Interlake Boulevard, Holbrook also honored her and Bob as Lake Placid Patrons of the Arts.
An adventurous marriageAnd as the cat naps on a chair in the living room, Harriet is in her office, handing an iced tea to a reporter who asks about her life with Bob.
The couple raised a son and started numerous businesses, including several pharmacies, a surgical supply house, prosthetics manufacturing operation, an after-hours deli, and even renovated a trolley stop outside Philadelphia into a store.
“We bought the pharmacy where Bob worked a year after he graduated,” Harriet said. “We built one next door, a really large pharmacy, and we worked from 8 a.m. until 10 at night.”
She points to a beautiful framed work on her study wall that she painted: a wood farmhouse and rail fence under a gray Pennsylvania sky. A livestock barn sits in a slumbering winter field. That’s the home she and Bob shared in rural Pennsylvania, raising and showing Appaloosas and quarter horses.
“So, 10 at night, after the pharmacy closed up, we would go to the barn, saddle up and ride at night, even in the winter,” she said. “We put cleats on the horses so they wouldn’t slip in the ice. We liked our adventure.”
At one point, they traded in horses for touring motorcycles, his a Honda Gold Wing, hers a 500 horsepower Kawasaki Specter. Their businesses in the hands of managers, they took to the road.
Country by motorcycle“We would travel three months each summer on our motorcycles. We visited every state but Alaska, and every province of Canada except Newfoundland,” she said.
They toured the Northeast, the Ohio Valley, and rode across the country, riding up and over the Rockies, then back again. They wore helmets equipped with two-way radios so they could talk to each other on the road.
When in Florida they also rode up and down U.S. 27 taking in the orange groves, lakes, and rode down into the Everglades. That’s how they discovered Lake Placid. They moved here in April 1982. At that time, there were a lot of empty storefronts on Main Street and Interlake. They took a motorcycle trip across the country, and the rest is history.
“We took our last long trip in 1992, and we were headed for Alaska, but we stopped in Chemainus, British Columbia, on Vancouver Island. They had 32 larger-than-life, beautiful murals. They were on the brink of financial disaster and they started painting these murals. The tourists started to come, saving them.”
First mural goes upThe couple headed back to Lake Placid immediately, foregoing the Alaska leg, and after lobbying the town council, business groups and others, the first mural went up on a Lake Placid building.
And now, after all these years, Harriet has to relinquish something else very dear to her: The Lake Placid Mural Society.
“I wrote my letter of resignation as president of the Mural Society a couple of months ago,” she said, sadly. “For years, Bob and I talked about this Mural Society has to go somewhere when we die. I’m slipping, you know, arthritis and stuff is very painful. So I thought, it’s got to go somewhere, so I stepped down.”
One wonders what she means by slipping, because she’s comfortable with the technology around her – her PC, her printer, email – she even has her home computer programmed to read her favorite books to her as she moves from room to room or sits at her desk, where she answers correspondence from people around America considering mural programs for their towns.
She says it’s time for her to hand it over to the Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce, which has been doing such a great job of managing visitors. They count them, host a website on the chamber webpage, and market the Murals of Lake Placid book for walking tours of the town’s murals. The chamber does much more, of course.
Much work to do“What I wrote in my letter of resignation was, for the last 30 years, Bob and I have accomplished everything we’ve wanted to accomplish for the Town of Lake Placid, therefore I’m tendering my resignation.”
So, from now on, Harriet will hang around the house, tending to her plants …. But that’s not going to happen.
That’s not going to happen because the Mural Society board surprised her by making her the president emeritus of the Lake Placid Mural Society. That’s because they need her.
“Unbeknownst to me, they made me president emeritus, which means I can go to all the meetings, which I intend to do,” Harriet said. “I can be involved, I can mentor the president, I can mentor the board with the history and what worked – and what didn’t work.”
It makes sense; after all, she has institutional knowledge, which is irreplaceable. She has all the records, news clippings, contact information, books, files, and is in fact, a living ambassador for those who come to see the town’s murals.
“I have the best of both worlds,” she said. “I can still participate as long as I’m capable.”
And that’s going to be for a while.