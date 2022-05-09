AVON PARK – William Douglas Harris, 53, of Avon Park, was arrested on Saturday evening by Highlands County Sheriff's Office deputies. According to the HCSO, Harris was arrested for making a false report of using a weapon for mass destruction with a firearm.
The report shows, deputies were dispatched to S. Cummings Avenue and E. Metcafe St. in reference to a call made by the defendant. On the 911 call, Harris allegedly said he was going to a home on W. Gobourne Street “to kill the people there,” the report stated. The report also stated Harris was going to use his .44 Magnum to “blow out wife, kids, everybody,”
The report shows he said he was going to “turn on the oven and throw the kids in.” Harris told the deputy he did not care what happened to him and he was ready to shoot himself and everyone in the residence.
Harris told deputies he was a serial killer and he was going to pour gas on someone and repeated “everybody dead.”
Harris told the dispatcher who and where he was as well as a description on his clothing. Harris was made aware of his Miranda Rights. He asked for the deputies to evict everyone from the residents and denied any threats of killing anyone.
Harris is a previously convicted felon with several cases recorded by the Highlands County Clerk of Courts.