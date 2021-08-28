SEBRING — Uriah Tobias Harris Jr., 30, was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a shooting incident that took place on May 12, 2021. Harris is being held without bond in the Highlands County Jail. He is being charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle, two counts of resisting an officer, obstructing without violence and one count of resisting an officer with violence.
According to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office warrant report, deputies responded to a shooting near the intersection of Schumacher Road and U.S. 27. The report states a victim was driving south to go to McDonald’s when a bullet was fired through his passenger side window and exited the driver’s side window “nearly striking” the driver.
The driver was not shot but was treated on the scene by Highlands County Fire Rescue for minor lacerations from the glass. The victim refused to go to the hospital.
Before heading to the fast-food joint, the victim gassed up at a gas station near Sun N’ Lake Boulevard. The victim saw Harris but did not engage with him there. Harris was standing next to a silver Dodge Charger.
The victim left the station and drove south on U.S. 27. The report states the silver Dodge Charger allegedly pulled up next to the victim’s car as they approached the intersection and shot a single round into the victim’s window. The driver of the Charger made a right turn onto Schumacher Road. The victim told deputies he could not identify the driver, but the car appeared to be the silver Charger he saw at the gas station.
The report shows a contact with Harris the next day, but the content was redacted. The investigation included surveillance camera footage that showed Harris at the gas station. A search warrant of his cell phone provided deputies with GPS coordinates of the defendant’s movements on the day of the incident.