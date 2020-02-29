SEBRING – A Highlands County Sheriff deputy executed a traffic stop on Elizabeth Evelyn Harris, 51, of Sebring, for riding her bicycle the wrong way down Pomegranate Avenue. The deputy reported the suspect was acting like someone might if they were under the influence of methamphetamine. He also noted she was coming from an area known for methamphetamine.
The deputy asked a K-9 deputy and its handler to do a “free air-sniff” of Harris and her bike. The report says as soon as Harris saw the K-9 unit pull up she started shouting, “You aren’t walking that dog around me.”
The deputy assured Harris that the dog would not bite her and was only a drug detection dog, the deputy wrote. However, the deputy reported, Harris would shout whenever the dog would come near her. The deputy told her she was under arrest. He attempted to handcuff her but she kept resisting.
The refusal continued so the deputy put her in a vehicle where he was finally able to get her handcuffed.
A search of Harris’ backpack led to the discovery of a pipe with a broken bowl. The pipe’s white powder field-tested positive for methamphetamine. A Diazepam pill was allegedly found in her wallet. Harris said nothing in the purse was hers, the report said.
A female detective searched Harris. During booking, a small bag with methamphetamine was found in Harris’ bra.
Harris is facing charges of possessing a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug equipment and harassing, tease or interfere with a HCSO animal.