To all true Americans: Do you know what will happen if (Joe) Biden is elected president? Biden will not be president because (Kamala) Harris, (Nancy) Pelosi and the other Democrats will be telling him what to do and what to say. Due to his health, he will soon be cast aside and Harris will be president.
The lies and corruption while Biden has been vice president have shown us he is not to be trusted. Biden lied about his son's dealings with Ukraine and China.
Biden will open our borders, give free medical, free housing, free college for illegal immigrants. Biden will ruin our Social Security system, our medical system and raise our taxes. The health system will be depleted, it will take weeks to see a doctor.
Why vote for someone (Biden) who is senile or has dementia (or is it Alzheimer's?)? That is why Pelosi is talking about the 25th Amendment, so that in a few months, they can declare Biden unfit if he was elected president. Biden is mentally incapable of carrying out tasks and duties of a president. Therefore, you are voting for K. Harris. She could legally take his position as president.
The definition of a Socialist/Communist, according to Webster's Dictionary is the same. Do you remember World War II? I do. I was 11 years old. No one wants Socialism, Communism for the United States of America.
Vote for Trump. Same our country.
Helen A. Welch
Sebring