Harry E. Lowe
Harry Elton Lowe, age 82, of Sebring, Florida, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away on May 18, 2020. Elton is survived by his loving and devoted family, including his wife of 59 years, Nancy Allen Lowe; children, Keith Lowe (Cindy) of Winter Park, Florida and Kara Williams (Tony) of Sebring, Florida; grandchildren, Erica Furno (Kurt), Robert Wilkes (Jessica), Evan Lowe (Kirsten), Thomas Wilkes and DJ Wilkes; sisters, Opal Lightsey and Floy Nell Lowe, and several cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Horace Lowe and Vera Brinkley Lowe, and sister Yvonne Brooks.
Elton was born on Oct. 15, 1937 in Okeechobee, Florida. He attended Okeechobee High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1959. He married Nancy Allen in 1960, and they moved to Lake Placid, Florida, where they lived for 50 years. Elton helped plant two churches in Lake Placid – Placid Lakes Baptist and Leisure Lakes Baptist. Elton worked in agricultural and real estate until his retirement in 2010. At that time, he and Nancy moved to Sebring, Florida. Elton was an active member of Bible Fellowship Church in Sebring where he developed a deep community of precious friends. Elton really enjoyed camping, working in the yard, and spending time with his family and friends. He was well known for “never meeting a stranger.” With a firm handshake, a friendly pat on the shoulder, and an infectious smile that spread the joy of Jesus, Elton shared his message wherever he went.
No memorial service is scheduled at this time.
In lieu of flowers memorial contribution can be made to Bible Fellowship Church Building Fund.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com