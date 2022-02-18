SEBRING — The year Casey Wohl Hartt started as tourism consultant, in 2015, Highlands County had spent just $5,000 on marketing.
Then, at a VISIT Florida conference in Kissimmee, six people asked: “Where is Highlands County?” If people in Kissimmee didn’t know, she had work to do.
“You don’t want to have to explain who or where you are,” Hartt said.
People don’t do that now. She markets events like the Sebring Soda Festival, the Caladium Festival, the Heartland Triathlon, the Gran Fondo New York (GFNY) running/cycling event, Tough Mudder/Spartan races, watercross competitions, golf and fishing tournaments, Highlands Hammock State Park, GeoTour/GeoTrails or the 12 hours of Sebring Le Mans-series event that had already given Sebring international recognition.
Hartt and the Tourist Development Council have rebranded to “Visit Sebring,” with Avon Park and Lake Placid included in the logo. They revamped the website, improved media engagement, brought in new events and installed photo-ready postcard murals in all three cities.
Hartt said she got to this point by being in the right place at the right time, even by bad luck. In 2005 and 2006, she found herself divorced and fired from a marketing position, but she started on a bucket list, which included travel, owning a business and writing a book.
She couldn’t find travel books for single women, and started her travel blog, The Getaway Girl. That became a book series and correspondent work on TV and radio. Adventures, both stateside and abroad, included hiking an Alaskan glacier and making perfume in the south of France. Misadventures included losing her stowed laptop when thieves convinced her to trade airline seats.
She also started Gray Dog Communications in 2007. When she moved back to Sebring in 2013 and remarried, she helped local chambers of commerce and the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency with marketing before being hired by the county.
Hartt, a 1993 Sebring High School graduate, holds a master’s degree in communications from the University of Florida, a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies from Rollins College and 20 years of experience in marketing, brand management, public relations, advertising and issues management for Florida’s citrus, phosphate and turf grass industries.
She and her husband have a son, herds of both cats and horses, and a pack of dogs.
She said social media’s immediacy has helped point out what people really enjoy about the Visit Sebring destination. The internet tendency toward blunt, cruel comments has pointed out needed improvements. Outside consultants have also helped “put a mirror on the destination,” she said.
Now, the TDC has a strategic marketing plan, additional tourist tax revenue — 4% of short-term lodging — and annual tourism champion awards to recognize those who put in extra effort to make visiting and living in Highlands County a joy.
The pandemic presented a new set of difficulties, Hartt said, but the area’s wealth of outdoor activities and events helped sustain local tourism, and created opportunities to bring in sports events that needed to escape more crowded destinations. People still complain that there is “nothing to do,” but she points to low-cost attractions all over the county that can help create a weekend escape.
“You can be a tourist in your own backyard,” Hartt said. “You just have to do some research and have an adventurous spirit.”