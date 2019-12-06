I watched the continued impeachment circus Wednesday and listened to a Harvard professor describe the danger to our “democracy.”
The Harvard professor does not even know what form of government exists in the United States. It is not a democracy. It is a constitutional republic, and the people of this country should be informed to not send their sons and daughters to Harvard Law School because they will be taught at the supposed crown prince of law schools false information about the form of our government.
Professor Feldman is an idiot.
Francis Van Hooreweghe
Sebring