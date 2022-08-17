AVON PARK — Geri Harvell, 83, avoided a life sentence in July when a jury found him not guilty of shooting his violent and abusive stepson to death.
But, he was not so lucky on Wednesday when he pleaded no contest to another crime linked to the shooting: tampering with a witness in a felony investigation. The charges are based on a number of recorded phone calls Harvell made to his wife – the victim’s mother – while being held in the Highlands County Jail awaiting trial.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada declared Harvell guilty of witness tampering and sentenced him to a year of probation, a $500 fine and $223 in court costs.
Attorney Peter Brewer, Brad Wilson’s law partner, represented Harvell Wednesday.
The only witnesses to the March 27, 2021 shooting death of Jason Hernandez in the couple’s home were Harvell and his wife Cathy, who was Jason’s mother.
Cathy Harvell made a series of statements to police when they arrived at the home after the shooting, but prosecutors had not yet interviewed her or subpoenaed her to testify at trial when the jail calls occurred.
According to a detective who reviewed the calls, Geri Harvell kept advising his wife she didn’t have to talk to prosecutors or testify should prosecutors subpoena her. She kept talking to him about what to do should they ask her to testify.
“I don’t know when you gotta go to the district attorney, but you don’t really have to do that,” the detective quoted Geri Harvell. “They can’t make you do that, but you do what you wanna do.”
Harvell also urged his wife to get her attorney’s advice and told her, “You don’t have to give a statement if you don’t want to. They can’t hold you responsible. You do whatever you want.”
At times, Harvell told his wife he wanted her to avoid more pain. He also urged her to not take the stand or she’d be “massacred.”
In a sense, Harvell was right. Cathy Harvell repeatedly contradicted herself under cross examination by Geri Harvell’s attorney, Wilson. The jury believed Geri Harvell’s description of the younger man as a threatening alcoholic and found him not guilty of second-degree murder on July 14.
Tampering in a first degree felony investigation that can bring 30 years in prison.