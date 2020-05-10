LAKE PLACID — Century 21 Compton Realty is thrilled to announce that Robbi Harvell has joined their outstanding full service real estate team. While she might be the newest agent to Century 21 Compton, she is not a stranger to the real estate world. Harvell is the fifth person in her family to launch her real estate career in the community where she was raised.
Susan L. Compton, Broker for Century 21 Compton Realty, encourages the community to reach out to Harvell. Her knowledge of and love for the area will help her to quickly become one of the most competitive and resourceful local agents. “She is excited and has great ambition for her real estate career and we are excited that she chose Century 21 Compton,” Compton said.
Harvell states, “With the brand recognition of Century 21 backing me and the such seasoned and top producing associates alongside me, I will be able to provide you with peace of mind as we find or sell your perfect piece of property here in the Heartland.”