Miami Heat Media Day Basketball

Miami Heat’s Udonis Haslem walks in front of a black backdrop, during a portrait session at the NBA basketball team’s Media Day in Miami, Sept. 26.

 REBECCA BLACKWELL/AP PHOTO

HOMESTEAD, Fla. — Udonis Haslem thought he would be able to walk around unnoticed at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Not quite.

Recommended for you