Hate, a crippling disease
Why do people hate? It seems like our entire country and world have caught this crippling disease, hate. Human beings do not recognize each other as brothers or sisters anymore. It is not the masks. We forgot how to love, respect and honor each other. We do not appreciate each other as uniquely individual: talented, educators, thinkers, builders, leaders, entrepreneurs, inventors, or caregivers. Race, color, nor creed has ever obstructed our family unification as Americans. We play together. We pray together. We laugh and cry together. We fight wars together. We respond to crises together. We take care of and defend each other.
Our universe is changing. Many a tear are being shed by humanity of all nations. The battles rage within our country and overseas as we destroy each other with evil monies, false promises, deception, open boarders, reduction in economic growth, weak global leadership, missiles, and bombs.
The human race is being put to the test, God’s test.
Americans are a good, peaceful and united people. We must remain strong, vigilant and embrace each other as one. We love. We do not hate.
Carolanne Jordan
Avon Park