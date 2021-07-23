SEBRING — On Tuesday, Waste Connections officials did not have a hearing in front of the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners.
Instead, they got a continuance – again. The new hearing on the company’s “habitual offender” status and on company plans to correct customers’ and county officials’ complaints is now set for Aug. 17.
County Attorney Sherry Sutphen said Tuesday there had been “more fruitful discussion” over the previous week. She told commissioners that Waste Connections officials took county staff seriously and took commissioners seriously when they said they wanted to see change since County Administrator Randy Vosburg designated the company as an “habitual violator” on May 7.
On May 11, Waste Connections’ attorney Grant J. Smith sent a page and a half strongly-worded letter disagreeing with that declaration, stating that the county had no history of default on which to base the decision. If they had, he said, the county should have served the company with notices of default, as required under Sections 12 and 13.2(g) of the contract.
Since then, Sutphen said, company officials have become more willing to negotiate their contract.
“They want to put it in writing,” Sutphen said.
She told commissioners the Aug. 17 hearing is when, if all goes well, the county would put in contract amendments and then remove the “habitual offender” status.
County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. said there have always been service issues in the past with complaints. Tuesday’s agenda packet included a 101-page document, topped by a May 13 letter from Sutphen and packed with letters and emails from residents and county staff, including Howerton, who oversees solid waste operations for the county.
The document contains letters and printed emails between residents and county staff and/or county commissioners and details complaints of missed pickups and comingling of garbage and recycling loads from using the same truck for both, as well as documented areas of the county that have seen frequently-missed pickups.
On Tuesday, Howerton gave some credit to the hauler that, at least in summer months, they and landfill operations are plagued by afternoon lightning, which shuts down any dumping atop the landfill and hits right at the time that most morning-route trucks have arrived to dump their loads.
Commissioners are not all convinced to stay with Waste Connections. Commissioner Arlene Tuck wanted to know if the company would still serve the county through the end of the fiscal year if the county were to put the contract out to bid. Vosburg told her it seems like the company is more willing to work with the county now.
“For this county commissioner, Aug. 17 is my deadline,” Tuck said.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts remarked that he got constant emails and phone calls about the issue in his first five months as commissioner.
“Now, I’m not getting any,” Roberts said.
County administration and Commission Chair Scott Kirouac also assured commissioners that there is no plan to change the garbage assessment rate.
“I think myself and others up here don’t have much of a stomach for that,” Kirouac said.
Kirouac reiterated that the hauler doesn’t even get all of the current $173 annual assessment. Part of that goes to the county to pay for landfill operations.
Larry Overfield, resident, said from the audience that he certainly doesn’t want to see any increase in the rate. He’s one of the people who has seen his garbage, scheduled for collection on Friday morning, wait until Friday afternoon or sometimes Monday morning to get picked up.
Kirouac noted that Overfield’s route is probably one of those often delayed by afternoon lightning storms.
“We’re working on language that would impose a stricter fine,” Kirouac said.