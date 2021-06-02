SEBRING — Those hoping to hear about contract issues between Highlands County and Waste Connections will have to wait more than a month. However, commissioners did give County Administrator Randy Vosburg permission to negotiate residential rates as high as $240 per year per dwelling.
County officials announced at Tuesday’s Board of County Commission meeting that the discussion was postponed until July 20, “tentatively,” at the request of the hauler. Vosburg said negotiations are taking place between the county and the hauler regarding its contract.
Those discussions have, ostensibly, taken place since February, at least, when county officials said they were working with Waste Connections to come up with a solution to the problem of unclean, unrequested and simply unrecyclable materials in residents’ recycling bins. In some cases, people had used recycling bins as extra household garbage cans.
Starting this past March, the county commissioners cut the landfill tipping fee in half temporarily for spoiled recycling loads, from $45 per ton to $22.50, to show good faith while county administration and the county attorney negotiate possible changes to the terms of the 10-year contract.
The reduced rate will stay in effect, according to the Highlands County Public Information Office, until the commissioners repeal it or approve contract changes.
Last month, after many weeks of negotiation, Vosburg took the step of naming the hauler as an “habitual offender” with regard to its contract. Legal counsel for the company took umbrage with the statement and have asked to discuss the matter in an open forum. Vosburg is honoring the hauler’s request for more time to prepare arguments.
Under contract since June 15, 2016, Progressive Waste Services — doing business as Waste Connections — has agreed to provide waste collection as it has since its original Aug. 3, 2010, contract. It is now halfway through that second contract.
The hauler must file all collection routes and schedules with the county, with county approval for changes; keep complaints to “a negligible number” of below 0.1% of non-exempt residential dwellings; pick up 100 pounds of bundled horticultural trash, up to 6 feet long, and pick up “extraordinary waste” twice a month: appliances, furniture and tires — six tires in a fiscal year.
The hauler also must pick up and sort recycling, which it has since 2017 when residents received green rolling 65-gallon bins, just for recycling.
Recycling has been a problem, starting in late 2017 and early 2018 when China, the largest market for recyclables, enacted bans against recycling scrap loads from any company in the United States, particularly against plastic.
Requirements that they be free of residue have been impossible to meet, especially since it relies on all recycling households to keep their loads clean.
Some bins had actual garbage, spoiling the loads and forcing Waste Connections to send every load straight over the scales to the landfill to be dumped.
In the past, Commissioner Arlene Tuck, the dissenting vote on cutting landfill fees on spoiled recycling loads, has asked to look for another hauler. Board Chair Scott Kirouac has warned against that, as a new hauler might increase per-dwelling assessments from $173 per year to $225 or more per year.
On Tuesday, Vosburg asked and got permission from commissioners to allow the possibility of rates going as high as $240 per year per dwelling. He did not think that would happen with this negotiation, but he needed the leeway, just in case.