SEBRING — If all goes well Tuesday, the county commission and the county’s garbage hauler will have a discussion over the hauler’s “habitual violator” status.
The county agenda, as published Friday, had Waste Connections and its legal counsel on the meeting to make an appeal of that designation, which County Administrator Randy Vosburg assigned to the hauler on May 7.
On May 11, Waste Connections’ attorney Grant J. Smith sent a page and a half strongly-worded letter disagreeing with that declaration, stating that the county had no history of default on which to base the decision. If they had, he said, the county should have served the company with notices of default, as required under Sections 12 and 13.2(g) of the contract.
Tuesday’s agenda packet includes a 101-page document, topped by a May 13 letter from County Attorney Sherry Sutphen and packed with letters and emails from residents and county staff, including County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr., who oversees solid waste operations for the county. The document contains letters and printed emails between residents and county staff and/or county commissioners and details complaints of missed pickups and comingling of garbage and recycling loads from using the same truck for both.
The document listed several commercial pickup sites that the hauler misses or has missed frequently in the past. They include Orange Blossom Fellowship Mobile Home Park on County Road 17A, Lake Placid Camp Florida Resort on Shoreline Drive, Red Pines Apartments on Red Pine Drive in Sebring, Wild Turkey Restaurant and Bar on U.S. 27 in Avon Park, Lake Placid Camp and Conference Center on Placid View Drive, Sebring Village Mobile Home Park on Schumacher Road, Florida Mentor Avon Park Cluster on West College Drive, Casa Tequila Restaurant on U.S. 27 in Avon Park, Bonnet Lake Campground on State Road 17 in Sebring, Lake Placid Campground on U.S. 27 and the Mossy Cove Fish Camp/Peaceful Place community Dumpster.
Residential areas that have had frequently-missed pickups, for either garbage or recycling, have included West Matte Road and West Tarkenton Road in Avon Park, the entire Lake McCoy and Lake Huntley areas of Lake Placid and the following streets in Sebring: Lakewood Road, Nursery Road, Grouper Drive, Alpine Street, Citroen Drive, Carter Avenue, Bolide Street, Thunderbird Hill Manor/Manor Circle, Rail Avenue, Sun ‘N Lake Boulevard and parts of U.S. 27.
In addition, the emails, letters and documents speak to problems with customer complaints not getting resolved within the 72-hour (three day) deadline imposed by the contract.