LAKE PLACID — Coffins, skeletons, spiders, ghouls and ghosts mean one thing to Tom Speckman and Joan Scheidler ... romance. While most hearts flutter in fear of the undead, the Leisure Lakes couple embrace everything Halloween.
In fact, the couple loves Halloween so much, they were married on the spooky day about a dozen years ago. Joan said she wore a Svengoolie T-shirt on her special day. The couple loves horror movies and books ... and each other.
“I will always remember the day, but not the year,” Speckman laughed.
Don’t tell his wife.
Each year Speckman decorates their yard at 1127 Sycamore St. with all manner of creatures from the great beyond. This year, the yard features a graveyard, a haunted dungeon with the skeletal remains of its inhabitants, a graveyard and a carriage driven by the Grim Reaper and pulled by skeleton horses and more.
The scene is even more hair-raising at night when colored lights are lit and the animatronics are moving and the sounds are activated. The couple love to share their dark side with others and encourage people to stop by and take a look-if they dare.
“We want people to come by,” Tom said. “We get all kinds of people, snowbirds and those from 8-80. There’s a child in all of us that wants to have fun. Not everyone gets to go to a haunted house now with COVID. This is free and it’s stress free entertainment.”
It is a labor of love for Tom, literally. He beings planning his ideas in September and has to make sure the layout and lighting are just right. He said he has a “Type A personality.” It started off small and grew like a monster, perhaps Frankenstein, Tom said.
“I’m dedicated to it,” Tom said. “It’s my way of telling Joan, ‘I’m dedicated to you.’”
Joan was thrilled with the outcome.
“He did an awesome job,”
Tom creates the displays with his wife in their Lake Placid house and before that in Chicago. Before that, Joan and her son, Edward, did all the decorating.
“It was me and my son’s thing before going into the Marines,” Joan said. “Tom took over. I am not allowed to touch anything.”
Whether it’s for his wife, the people driving by in golf carts or people stopping by at night, Tom is happy to share his work with everyone.
“I have a neighbor whose son makes him come to the house almost every night,” he said. “Like they say, ‘If you build it, they will come.’”
Tom said he will leave the display up for about a week or so after Halloween so more people can enjoy it before everything is dismantled and stored for another year.