”Sir, have you no sense of decency?”– attorney Joe Walsh to Joe McCarthy (1954)
It would be an oversimplification to dismiss 2020 as the most hotly debated and contentious election in history. Such is not the case. In 1800 (Jefferson vs. Adams), the results required passage of the 12th Amendment to prevent a repeat of Aaron Burr’s underhanded attempt to “steal” the presidency. In 1860 (Lincoln vs. Douglas et. al.), “Honest Abe” won with only 39% of the popular vote because his name was not even on the ballot in most Southern states. The result was Confederate secession and the Civil War. In 1876 (Hayes vs. Tilden), a 15-member commission decided in an 8-7 vote contested electoral college returns. Winner Hayes was derisively referred to as “His Fraudulency.” And in 2000 (Bush vs. Gore), a 5-4 Supreme Court decision declared Bush the winner in Florida and thus the nation.
What sets 2020 apart from previous elections is the duplicity by a sitting president to undermine our republic and subvert our Constitution to his authoritarian rule by crackpot conspiracy theories, lies, and baseless claims of voter fraud. The only fraud in the election was Donald Trump himself. The rule of law prevailed over what history will remember as The Big Lie, the MAGAmoron claim that Trump won. The term was previously reserved for Hitler and his Nazi thugs. Nice company. Pathetic and deplorable.
Is there any event in history comparable to the last four years? There is, it also lasted four years, and was likewise a dark chapter for America. Rewind to the 1950s – the Cold War, Elvis, James Dean, Sputnik, “Ike” ... and Joe McCarthy.
McCarthy and Trump share a common DNA. Both were Democrats who joined the GOP as a quick path to fame and fortune. Both were accused of tax dodging and had moral compasses pointing due south. Both had few personal friends and reputations as bombastic blowhards. Both had little regard for evidence and truth in their tirades against their perceived “enemies of the people.” They even shared the same sleazy lawyer Roy Cohn, whose other clients included the “Teflon Don” John Gotti and Ruppert Murdock, right wing Fox Infotainment mogul. Cohn was later disbarred for--you guessed it--defrauding a client.
In 1950, McCarthy was an obscure Wisconsin senator with his sights set on The White House. He needed an issue to attract national attention to further his ambitions. He bragged about having lists of communist infiltrators in the State Department, Truman administration, media, and army, shades of today’s deep state conspiracy nonsense.
Details were always sketchy or absent, but that mattered little to his growing hoards of angry, fearful and gullible McCarthyites, forerunners of today’s MAGAheads. Fearing his followers, Republicans remained silent. The Democratic chairman of the Senate committee investigating his false allegations labeled McCarthy “a fraud and a hoax” trying “to confuse and divide the American people.” Sound familiar?
In 1954, McCarthy sealed his fate by leveling communist infiltration charges at the army. Using the new medium of TV, the nation sat glued to hearings in which army attorney Joe Walsh, tired of the character assassination employed by McCarthy, leveled the question at the top of this letter. His rhetoric without evidence blew up in his face, and the truth triumphed over his distorted deceptions. The Senate censored him 67-22 as Republicans found their backbone, a move sadly lacking in 2020. His drinking, always a problem, increased, and he died of acute alcoholism in 1957 at age 48.
McCarthy’s Senate seat was filled by William Proxmire, who blasted him as “a disgrace to Wisconsin, the Senate, and America.”
Both of these charlatans will go down in the history books with fellow seditionists and traitors Benedict Arnold, Aaron Burr, Jefferson Davis, George Lincoln Rockwell, and Tim McVey. And these twin Catilines will also grace the dictionary. McCarthyism is defined as “demagogic, reckless, and unsubstantiated accusations with attacks on the character or patriotism of political opponents.” (Wikipedia)
And Trumpism? Expect it to read “the New McCarthyism.”
