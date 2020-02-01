SEBRING — When presidential elections roll around, some people complain that they don’t have a choice of candidates, but they actually do.
With the Presidential Preference Primary taking place on March 17 — early voting is March 7-14 — and the general primary for local and state offices on Aug. 18 — early voting is Oct. 22-31 — people do have a chance to choose, if they belong to that party.
Supervisor of Elections Penny Ogg said citizens 18 and older have until Feb. 18 to register to vote in the presidential primary and until July 20 to vote in the local/state one. Those are also the deadlines for when they can declare a party.
If people favor a candidate from a certain party for an office, and that person has competition from within the party, the only way to choose that person, Ogg said, is to vote in the primary.
They also have to belong to that party, Ogg said.
Florida is a closed primary state, which means voters have to belong to a party if they want to select which candidate from that party will go on to the general election to run against the opposing party’s candidate.
That’s true for the presidential election, congressional seats, state offices, county officials and municipal government, she said.
If multiple candidates from one party are running for the same office, and they have no opponent from an opposing party, that contest can be decided at the primary by all voters.
However, if all those same-party candidates have even one opposing candidate from any party, the only way anyone can decide which one of the same-party candidates will go on to the general election is through a primary.
And again, to pick from those same-party candidates, a person needs to belong to a party.
Those deadlines are the date to declare a party, if a voter plans to do it, Ogg said. It’s not necessary to belong to a party to vote, but it is necessary to select a candidate to run for a party in that party’s primary.
For some races, like The School Board of Highlands County or county/circuit judges, candidates do not declare nor have to identify as being in one party or another: The seats are nonpartisan. Typically, those seats are decided during the primary, and are on ballots for either party as well as for non-party voters.
The general election will be Nov. 3, and the deadline to register for that one is Oct. 5.
The Presidential Preference Primary on Feb. 18, requires a declaration of party affiliation to vote, for both Democrats and Republicans, since both parties have multiple candidates.
The one contest that affects Highlands County and will require a primary election in August, and thus a party-affiliation to vote for those same-party candidates, is for State House of Representatives, District 55. Republicans Ned Hancock and Kaylee Tuck, both of Highlands County, are facing off in the primary. The winner will face Democrat Tony J. Munnings Sr. in the general election.
The following contests have multiple candidates from the same party, but no candidate from the opposing party, and will be decided in the August primary election by all voters, regardless of party affiliation.
Candidates in all races are listed in alphabetical order according to last name, and when applicable, incumbents are noted:
- Highlands County Clerk of Courts, between Republicans Don Elwell, Kyle Green and Jerome Kaszubowski.
- County Commission District 2, between Mary L. Bengtson, Shird Smith Moore II, Kathleen G. Rapp and Joedene Elizabeth Thayer.
- County Commission District 5, between Republicans Greg Harris, incumbent, and Vicki Pontius.
The following offices would be decided at the August primary, because no challenger has yet filed to run. As long as the candidates are unopposed, they would be elected by acclamation, no matter how many votes they receive:
- U.S. House 17th District, Greg Steube (incumbent).
- Tenth Judicial District State Attorney Brian Haas (incumbent).
- Tenth Judicial District Public Defender Rex Dimmig (incumbent).
- County court Judge Anthony Ritenour (incumbent).
- Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman (incumbent).
- Highlands County Property Appraiser Raymond McIntyre (incumbent).
- Highlands County Tax Collector Eric T. Zwayer (incumbent).
- Highlands County Supervisor of Elections Penny Ogg (incumbent).
- Highlands County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Brenda Longshore (incumbent).
- School Board of Highlands County District 2 Donna Howerton (incumbent).
- School Board of Highlands County District 3 Jan Shoop (incumbent).
The following two races have only once candidate from the two major parties and must be decided at the Nov. 3 general election, along with the presidential race:
- County Commissioner District 1 between Democrat Carmelo E. Garcia and Republican Kevin Roberts.
- County Commissioner District 3 between Republican William Ron Handley (incumbent) and Democrat Bobbie Smith-Powell.