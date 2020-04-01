Did you notice?
The sun rose this morning. Just want to make sure you noticed. Throughout the world, our nation and community, leaders are discussing how to protect the economy and businesses, businesses are struggling to stay afloat and maintain employees, employees are wondering how to provide for their families, families are trying to figure out how to teach their children, and children are observing it all. Have you noticed? Our children are hearing how you talk about their teacher, they are observing how you interact with the store employee, they are learning from how you respond to our leaders, they are noting how you treat the elderly, they are detecting the finances running low, and they are taking cues from you.
Thank goodness, not one of us is in this alone. For a relatively small community, we are home to quite an impressive range of nonprofit organizations. Many of these organizations work diligently, going largely unnoticed, until your life perhaps comes to a screeching halt or you are faced with a specific situation that leads you to seek some extra support and guidance. From food and housing, to finances and employment; from youth and elderly support, to pregnancy and grief counseling, there is an organization for you. Have you ever noticed? Perhaps you are blessed with a strong support system and stable finances — you are in a position to help donate to these organizations. Perhaps you have overcome hardship, have a passion to serve and great experience to share — you are in a position to volunteer and help strengthen the impact of these organizations. Perhaps you are currently in a hard place, trying to make it and don’t know where to turn — you are in a position to connect with and receive positive support from these organizations.
If you feel alone, now is the time to call and re-connect with loved ones. Now is the time to introduce yourself to your neighbor from a safe distance across the yard. Now is a great time to church hop online and finally join a family of faith. Now is the time to get to know the strong resources and organizations our community has to offer (call United Way #211, or go to www.AuntBertha.com). Whether you are in need of emotional, mental, physical, or spiritual support, there is an organization in Highlands County for you. Please take notice.
And once you have an established support system, and are doing your part to calmly and positively remain healthy through our current crisis, please share with others. Especially with our younger generations. Enjoy the extra time together in your home. Pay attention to the birds chirping outside on these beautiful mornings. Go for a walk in the evening, maintaining social distancing of course. Write and mail a letter to your best friend, even if they live right next door.
As author John Stumbo shares from his own trials in “An Honest Look At A Mysterious Journey,” “You are struggling. I know it. Don’t lose heart. You have to take responsibility for how you respond to this trial.” Please pause and notice how you are handling this current situation, how it is affecting all ages and demographics, and how you can connect with those who are helping. Because whether you are taking notice or not, the children around you are.
Carissa Marine serves as CEO of the Champion for Children Foundation of Highlands County, a 501©3 nonprofit organization providing child abuse prevention programs and early-intervention services to local children and families. All donations are tax-deductible, immediately impacting, and incredibly appreciated. The office is at 419 E. Center Ave., Sebring, FL 33870. The phone number is 863-382-2905. Their website is www.ChampionforChildren.org