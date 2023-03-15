SEBRING — Leonard B. Carlisle Jr., Harrison Havery and Joshua Stewart took the three available seats on the Sebring City Council in Tuesday’s election.
Havery had 21.74% of the vote with 408 – 219 of those on election day.
SEBRING — Leonard B. Carlisle Jr., Harrison Havery and Joshua Stewart took the three available seats on the Sebring City Council in Tuesday’s election.
Havery had 21.74% of the vote with 408 – 219 of those on election day.
Stewart took 21.52% with 404 votes – 223 on Tuesday.
Carlisle nabbed third place with 20.94%, or 393 votes – 199 on Tuesday.
Unseated was Tom Dettman, who carried 18.59%, or 349 votes – 162 on Tuesday. Bobbie Smith-Powell had 17.21%, or 323 votes – with 165 of those on Tuesday.
It wasn’t a landslide or mandate by any means. Fewer than 800 of the city’s 6,542 active registered voters made it to the polls or managed to turn in a ballot before 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Instead, a record low turnout – 795 people, amounting to 12.15% of the city’s voters – chose the three seats.
None of the candidates run on party tickets or by district. Sebring City Council is non-partisan. When there are more candidates than available seats, winners are selected from the top vote recipients, even when none get a majority of the votes.
Election results came from six precincts in the city limits. Close to 4 p.m., unofficial records on the Supervisor of Elections Office website, VoteHiglands.com, showed only 296 people had voted that day.
Another 252 had voted by mail, and 121 had cast ballots in a week-long early voting period. One vote was listed as provisional.
In total, with just three hours left to go in the polls, a total of 770 people had voted, according to VoteHighlands.com.
After polls closed at 7 p.m., the total number didn’t grow by much. Mail-in votes had risen to 258 and in-person election day votes had gone up to 415.
Of all voters, there were 502 undervotes. That many people voted for either just two people or only one, in an election that had just 85 votes between the highest and lowest vote-getters.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.