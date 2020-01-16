This is in response of a recent comment made in the Highlands News-Sun paper describing Mr. Bezos with Mr. Bozo. The writer described himself as Mr. Bozo since he only makes a negative amount of money every month while Mr. Bezos of Amazon makes millions. This is the kind of argument that socialists make everyday.
Well, guess what Mr. Bozo, I don't either but I love this country that gives me the opportunity to do so. It was and still is the greatest country that allows people to innovate and create things that make people's lives more easier. Just think, if there were no Rockefeller, no Vanderbilt, no Carnegie, no J.P. Morgan who bailed out the United States from a financial crisis, no Wright Brothers, no Edison, no Ford, no Steve Jobs, no Bill Gates, no IBM, no Madam Currie. Shouldn't they all be rewarded for such innovation and discoveries or should their reward be like Mr. Bozo, who chose not to invest throughout his life like most and only depended on Social Security as his sole income.
Bruce Tooker
Lake Placid