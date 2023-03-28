SEBRING — Convicted mass murderer Zephen Xaver’s lawyer wants the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office to transport Xaver to her Bartow office for a meeting with a “confidential medical expert advisor.”
The sheriff, citing a possible danger to the public, has rejected the idea.
Though Sheriff Paul Blackman’s transport deputies have taken Xaver to appointments at medical offices in the past, the sheriff says Assistant Public Defender Jane Allie McNeill’s transport request is different in two ways: one, Xaver is now a convicted murderer and two, the meeting is in a public setting, i.e., the 10th Judicial Circuit Public Defender’s Office.
Xaver ‘has nothing to lose’Xaver – who confessed to killing five local women on March 14 – believes he has nothing to lose should he attempt an escape or attack during the trip, Blackman said in a motion filed by Prosecutor Paul A. Wallace Wednesday.
“The defendant has acknowledged his guilt in the premeditated execution of five strangers who posed no threat to him who he selected at random,” the motion reads. “The defendant is well-aware that he will never be free from incarceration” and “has very little to lose at this point.”
Blackman doesn’t like the idea of having Xaver out in public.
“It does not make sense to me that we put the public at risk for a consultation,” the sheriff told the Highlands News-Sun. “We are concerned about him trying to escape or injuring someone.”
‘Safety of the general public’“The sheriff cannot provide for the security and safety of the defendant, those present during the visit, and the general public if the defendant is allowed to be taken to the public defender’s office in Bartow,” the motion states.
Blackman and Wallace say the Orange Street jail, which provides security for inmates, visitors and employees, has safely hosted at least six mental health professionals for Xaver since Jan. 23, 2019, the day he shot five women to death with a 9mm Springfield Arms handgun.
Blackman also said McNeill did not consult him about security accommodations before requesting the transportation.
The sheriff has not argued in court against requests to transport Xaver to medical appointments – he’s just not convinced they should take place in the Polk County Courthouse.
In February, McNeill requested transport for Xaver to an appointment at NSI NeuroSkeletal Imaging, which has offices in Orlando, Winter Park, Merritt Island, and Melbourne.
Checking Xaver’s brainNeuroimaging produces brain scans so doctors can spot disease and other irregularities. In November 2019, 10 months after the murders, McNeill requested transport to Radiology and Imaging Specialists, whose central office is in Lakeland. She ordered a PET scan, which is used to determine whether a tumor or other irregularity is present in the brain.
McNeill did not say what Xaver’s Bartow appointment would cover, but medical expert advisors are sometimes used to resolve opposing medical opinions, such as workers compensation claims. Now that Xaver is guilty of the murders, McNeill must prepare arguments for the punishment phase of Xaver’s case. If she can convince a jury that Xaver’s alleged mental illness led him to kill, they could recommend life instead of death.
Mental health question still unansweredWallace, who is seeking the death penalty, has repeatedly asked judges to order McNeill to provide prosecutors with reports from the mental health experts who met with Xaver in the jail. Wallace still has not received them.
Xaver told detectives that voices in his head told him to pick up his gun and drive on the morning of Jan. 23, 2019. He claimed the voices directed him to pull into SunTrust Bank and once inside the bank, to kill the women. Prosecutors dispute his claim of hearing voices.
Wallace will ask Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden to deny McNeill’s transport request on March 30. McNeill and Wallace are arguing other motions that day.