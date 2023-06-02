Fred Hawkins Jr., candidate for president of South Florida State College, said Wednesday he has a deep interest in higher education, would have an open door to suggestions and would build leaders among the faculty and staff.
It was part of a two-day visit and tour to get to know the school and community and have them meet him.
In an open forum Wednesday morning with faculty, staff, students and the public, the District 35 House member (R-St. Cloud) and president/CEO of the Osceola Education Foundation said he has no doctoral degree, but believes the college needs a CEO right now who understands Tallahassee and can secure funding.
“Our doctoral degrees are the professors, here, the ones that are teaching,” Hawkins said. “They are the experts, and that’s why they went to school for that.”
His job, he said, would be to make sure SFSC does everything Tallahassee requires for accreditation. He said he doesn’t want to see students “indoctrinated,” which he defines as an adult making a child feel guilty for something forebears did.
Instead, he said, he wants teachers to focus on the subject matter, train freethinkers and let students do their own historical research. He also would vet potential faculty, to include their social media, to ensure they will teach the subject, not opinion.
Hawkins also said he would want to know faculty and staff personally: their families, faith and favorite vacation spots. He said he would embrace faculty and listen to their concerns, then make strategic plans for improvement in the curriculum and a master plan to improve facilities.
When asked if he would listen during the first year or make changes in that time, Hawkins said he would be more of a listener, but said the SFSC Board of Trustees already has plans to make some changes, which he would honor.
Hawkins said he wants to work with local employers – as he said, the real customer – because he sees them as a bigger stakeholder in SFSC than the students. He also wants to look at the local infrastructure and industries that would benefit from it, then work to train people for those jobs, providing a ready workforce.
For example, he admires SFSC’s nursing program, and would continue high standards to support local and regional healthcare.
He also wants to apply practicality, he said. When he was chair of the Osceola County Commission, the budget had grown from $800 million to $1.5 billion, then the Great Recession hit.
To avoid raising taxes on people losing jobs and homes, he asked each commissioner to make $5 million of cuts in their districts. It resulted in 700 layoffs, he said, none of whom were ever rehired. However, he said he would have no intention to make cuts at SFSC.
He said his father, who built an auto salvage business, taught him hard work from an early age and encouraged him to work and earn scholarships to pay for his education.
When asked if he would move to Highlands County, he said he and his wife, LYNX CEO Tiffany Homler Hawkins, have already looked at houses. Between his serving in Tallahassee and his wife managing mass transit in Orlando, they have lived away from each other, he said, but have a strong marriage.
They also have connections to Highlands County, he said, with an aunt and uncle in Lorida and many visits to go fishing.
Hawkins is the sole finalist after three prior finalists reportedly withdrew from the running. He said he was approached by the chancellor of the Division of Florida Colleges about serving at a college, and liked SFSC.
Though a friend of Gov. Ron DeSantis, he said he has not spoken with DeSantis about this position.
However, he also said DeSantis endorsed him in his run for the Florida House, and he sponsored the bill that replaced the Reedy Creek Improvement District, Walt Disney World’s self-governing district, with a new governing board appointed entirely by DeSantis.
Likewise, he sponsored House Bill 255 that would put DeSantis in charge of all but one of the appointments to the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA).
Hawkins said he also experienced what he described as a politically-motivated arrest after an incident at a homeowners association.
Associated Press reports on the incident state that in November 2019, while he was a candidate for Florida House District 42, he was present at a dispute outside a meeting of a homeowners’ association in Kissimmee, flashed his credentials from an honorary title with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office and allegedly threatened the guard with arrest, according Florida Department of Law Enforcement reports.
He was arrested the following summer and charged with impersonating an officer, a third-degree felony, Hawkins said. News reports state that DeSantis suspended Hawkins from the Osceola County Commission that August.
Shortly before the election, however, the charges were dropped, based on his agreement to participate in a pretrial diversion program that would resolve the case, news reports stated.
The SFSC Board of Trustees will make their vote on June 7.