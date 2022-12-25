PLANO, Texas — Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat are set to return as the full-time driver lineup in the SealMaster liveried Vasser Sullivan No. 14 Lexus RC F GT3, competing together once again in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD PRO class for the 2023 season.

Hawksworth and Barnicoat finished second in the IMSA GTD PRO championship on the strength of two wins, six podium finishes and two pole positions during the 2022 season. The driver duo scored two historic victories for Lexus with their inaugural GTD PRO win at Road America, and they capped off the season winning the first endurance race for Lexus and Vasser Sullivan at the Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, along with endurance racer Kyle Kirkwood.

