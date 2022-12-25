PLANO, Texas — Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat are set to return as the full-time driver lineup in the SealMaster liveried Vasser Sullivan No. 14 Lexus RC F GT3, competing together once again in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD PRO class for the 2023 season.
Hawksworth and Barnicoat finished second in the IMSA GTD PRO championship on the strength of two wins, six podium finishes and two pole positions during the 2022 season. The driver duo scored two historic victories for Lexus with their inaugural GTD PRO win at Road America, and they capped off the season winning the first endurance race for Lexus and Vasser Sullivan at the Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, along with endurance racer Kyle Kirkwood.
Hawksworth, who has been with the Lexus GT3 program since its inception, returns for his fifth season with Vasser Sullivan. The 31-year-old from Bradford, England, has earned a total of eight wins and 16 podium finishes in the last four seasons piloting the Vasser Sullivan No. 14 Lexus RC F GT3. He also earned GTD PRO pole positions at Road America and Road Atlanta last season.
“2023 will mark my seventh year with the Lexus family,” Hawksworth said. “We ended the 2022 season on a high with two wins in the last three races and we have to now carry that momentum through the off-season and into 2023. The target is to win the championship, but the competition will only get tougher. We will need to continue to improve and move forward as a team and bring our “A” game every weekend if we are to make this a reality. It’s great to be back alongside Ben again and the rest of the Vasser Sullivan team. We are up for the fight!”
Barnicoat returns for his second season with the Vasser Sullivan team. Along with his two GTD PRO victories, the 25-year-old Chesterfield, England native was also victorious in the GTD class with Kirkwood at Detroit’s Belle Isle Park earlier this year.
“I’m thrilled to officially announce that I’ll be back with Lexus Racing, Vasser Sullivan and Jack for the 2023 IMSA season,” Barnicoat said. “2022 was a fantastic year. I loved being a part of the family we have here, and we achieved amazing things together, so to go into the next season with that continuity is great. Teaming up with Jack again for the full season will give us a perfect driver lineup to go for the overall title. I’ve got all of my firsts out of the way this year, so we are going into 2023 in such a strong place.”
The 2023 season will mark the fifth year Lexus and Vasser Sullivan have partnered together. During that time, the Lexus RC F GT3 has earned an impressive 10 wins, 28 podiums and nine pole positions.
Vasser Sullivan will once again run a Lexus RC F GT3 entry in the GTD class with a driver announcement forthcoming.
The Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 entries return to the track in the Roar Before the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway on January 20-22 to prepare for the 2022 Rolex 24 at Daytona on January 28-29.