SEBRING — The marijuana in Adrian Lavon Hawthorne’s Lake Placid bedroom got him a return trip to state prison.
Hawthorne, who was on probation after serving a five-year sentence for battery on an inmate, broke that probation by having illegal drugs, one of the conditions of his probation agreement, Highlands County Assistant State Attorney John Kromholz said.
“Specifically, Hawthorne was found in violation for possessing cannabis during a probationary search of his bedroom,” he said. “His sentence is 19 months in Florida State prison.”
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada, who also hit Hawthorne with fines and court costs, knows Hawthorne’s history.
Hawthorne was charged in the November 2014 shooting of Johnny Trevor Jackson.
Jackson was shot twice with an AK-47. Police found multiple 7.62 high-caliber casings in the roadway near the store where Jackson went down, hit with high-velocity rounds in the arm and abdomen. A witness told police that Hawthorne ordered her at gunpoint not to move the victim. When she loaded Jackson in the car anyway, Hawthorne allegedly fired on her car as she drove away.
Police determined that Hawthorne had been found guilty of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in 2007; since he was a convicted felon, he was not allowed to possess the AK-47. They arrested him and charged him with second-degree murder with a firearm and aggravated assault.
Prosecutors subsequently dropped that case but sentenced him to five years for battery on an inmate. Prisoners told jail officials that Hawthorne and two other inmates entered the cell of another man and attacked him. Hawthorne punched the man in the face and when the victim went down, the three kicked him repeatedly around the head and neck, the arrest report states.