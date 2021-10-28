Hawthorne sentencing not a simple matter

SEBRING — Nathaniel Hawthorne III will serve 7.5 years in prison, the minimum mandatory sentence for possession of more than 50 grams of hydrocodone.
Hawthorne, 51, was to be sentenced to a mandatory 15 years, but his defense lawyer, Michael Hrdlicka, pointed out the minimum mandatory for hydrocodone had changed in the years since Hawthorne’s arrest in August 2018.
A jury in August 2021 found Hawthorne guilty of possessing a bottle of 120 hydrocodone pills belonging to a female acquaintance. He was also charged with driving on a restricted license. Hawthorne, who was driving a Chevy SUV at the time of his arrest, was already on probation after pleading guilty to a third-degree felony in 2014.
As he awaited trial during COVID-19, which delayed his and other cases in Highlands County, he faced not only the possession and trafficking of hydrocodone charge, but faced sentencing for violating his 2014 probation.
Hawthorne’s previous convictions include cocaine trafficking and possession, selling alcohol without a license, selling marijuana within 1,000 feet of a church; four counts of driving with a suspended license, giving a false name to law enforcement, and fleeing and eluding. In 1994, he was sentenced to four years, six months in state prison on cocaine charges.
So, as he sat in jail awaiting sentencing for his 2018 hydrocodone possession and trafficking charges, prosecutors believed Hawthorne would receive a 15-year mandatory minimum sentence and a $500,000 fine.
But Hrdlicka pointed out in a Sept. 27 motion that Statute 893.135 had been amended since Hawthorne’s arrest in 2018. The statute was changed in 2019 to reduce the mandatory punishment to seven years in state prison and $100,000 fine.
Hawthorne’s sentencing was held up again when the state caught another error. Hawthorne pleaded guilty in 2014 to a third degree felony, but prosecutors wrote that Hawthorne had pleaded guilty to a second-degree felony, which carries a heavier punishment. The unintended mistake, which led to a rescheduling of sentencing, is known as a “scrivener’s error.”
So, when Hawthorne appeared in court for sentencing Monday, it was at least the third attempt at completing his case.
In addition to sentencing Hawthorne to seven years for possessing the painkiller, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada determined Hawthorne had “willfully violated” his probation by possessing the hydrocodone and other actions. He sentenced Hawthorne to two, five-year state prison sentences for violating his 2014 probation. The five-year sentences will run concurrently with the seven-year sentence for possessing the pills.
He also ordered Hawthorne to pay more than $100,000 in fines.
“We have obvious appreciation of that,” Hrdlicka said of the court’s adjusting the sentence to reflect the amended statute. “The first sentence was seeking 15 year minimum mandatory but the new law was seven-year mandatory.”
The lawyer filed a motion for a new trial three days after the jury convicted Hawthorne. He argues that Hawthorne’s female friend, the owner of the pills found in Hawthorne’s car, had a prescription for the pills. The woman also admitted to being in Hawthorne’s car and told police she didn’t believe Hawthorne had stolen the pills from her, Hrdlicka argues in his motion for a new trial.
The woman showed up at the car stop as police questioned Hawthorne and identified the bottle of pills as hers. Hrdlicka also argues that state law allows a prescription defense to trafficking charges, as well as for “situations in which the prescription is found on another individual who may have an innocent explanation for the possession.”
Prosecutors say the woman’s name on the hydrocodone bottle had been partially rubbed away by what appeared to be a fingernail. The woman told police she had not tried to remove the label.
Estrada denied the new trial motion Sept. 20.
Hrdlicka said he will appeal.