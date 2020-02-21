AVON PARK — Brandi Rene Hayes, 37, of Avon Park was arrested on Feb. 17 by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies after an investigation prompted by her employer, Highlands Advanced Rheumatology and Arthritis Center. She is facing felony charges of grand theft larceny $10,000 but less than $20,000, fraud/swindle, and illegal use of credit cards.
On Thursday, Feb. 6, a HCSO deputy went to the medical clinic to meet the office manager in reference to fraud. The manager suspected Hayes was responsible for theft and fraud, according to the HCSO arrest report.
The office manager told the deputy that the accountant for the practice sent her an email reporting “several discrepancies in the office’s finances.” The accountant also wrote in the email that Hayes was involved because of her use of the company credit card for things that were not related to company business.
The office manager late told deputies she went through the computer Hayes used and was able to verify approved transactions and unauthorized transactions by the suspect from 2018 until she was terminated Feb. 3.
According to the report, the office manager was able to provide documents that supported the fraud case. The deputy reported that the manager found where Hayes used the office accounts to pay for car payments, groceries and even mortgage payments, among others. The manager told deputies that Hayes allegedly “spent” more than $15,000 of her employer’s money since she started working there in 2018.
On Friday, Feb. 14, Hayes was brought to the Sheriff’s Office to speak with a detective. The conversation and events from the recorded and videotaped interview room was redacted. After the interview, the clinic decided to wanted to press charges.
Hayes was arrested on Feb. 17 and one the following day bonded out on a $3,000 bond.