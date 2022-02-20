LAKE PLACID — Four people have qualified to run for the Lake Placid Town Council, according to Town Clerk Eva Cooper Hapeman. The deadline was noon Friday, Feb. 18.
Mayor John Holbrook is running unopposed.
Among the candidates running for the other two seats is a newcomer to the council races, but not a newcomer to the community. Nell Hayes, former public information officer with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, is running in the at-large election that awards two seats to the top-two vote-getters.
Hayes, a pro at Golf Hammock Golf Club in Sebring, has urged the Lake Placid Town Council to consider adopting community architectural standards.
She also is something of an expert on fraud and abuse against the elderly. Part of her job at the Sheriff’s Office was to educate senior citizens on those very subjects.
Holbrook has been on the council for almost 20 years, Hapeman said. The person in that seat votes only when there is a tie vote among the other four council members.
Holbrook has been an elected official for almost 20 years. He has defined what Lake Placid mayors do, continually meeting with town associations, groups and fraternal organizations to get their pulse on town issues. Other council members move meetings along.
The seats occupied by council members Ray Royce and Charlie Wilson aren’t up for election this year.
However, three people have qualified for the remaining two seats, which are presently occupied by council members Greg Sapp and Debra Ann Worley. Worley has served for 20 years.
Sapp, owner of Sapp Environmental Services Inc., is a man of few words but voted to maintain quality of life downtown. For instance, he is opposed to allowing rental scooters – which in other towns have clogged sidewalks, parks, and created liability issues. He also wants to complete the sidewalk along Heartland Boulevard and create a street light maintenance program.
Worley is running on her record of cleaning up the lakes around the town and her goal of improving sidewalks, roads and other infrastructure in town. She launched the town’s Community Redevelopment Agency, a business tax-supported agency that performs infrastructure projects.
Election Day is April 5, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The polling location is First Baptist Church at 119 East Royal Palm Ave.
If the public has any questions about voter registration, polling locations or vote by mail, please call the Supervisor of Elections’ Office at 863-402-6655.