Nell Hays was installed late last month as the new president of Lake Placid Morning Rotary Club of Lake Placid, as Frank Hartzell relinquished the gavel.
Rotary District Governor Mark Scolnick performed the installation service.
Hays retired from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office in 2020 as crime prevention specialist. She started Jan. 19, 2000, under Sheriff Howard Godwin. Prior to that, she had worked as a volunteer at the Sheriff’s Office and as a part-time employee. Her task was to get out in the community and talk up ways people could prevent themselves from becoming victims of crime.
The Morning Rotary Club was chartered on March 8, 1971. The club is part of District 6890, which includes Highlands, Hardee, Hillsborough and Polk counties. The club meets at 6:44 a.m. on Wednesdays.